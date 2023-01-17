Alabama Women’s Tennis Downs Navy 6-1 to Kick off 2023 Season

The Alabama women’s tennis team kicked off its 2023 campaign with a win, defeating the U.S. Naval Academy 6-1 on Sunday at Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility. Sophomore Loudmilla Bencheikh and graduate student Ola Pitak picked a 6-1 doubles win early to give Alabama the lead.

Junior Anne Marie Hiser and freshman Klara Milicevic grabbed a 6-2 win while sophomore Petra Sedlackova and junior Anna Parkhomenko won their doubles match 4-2. That match was unfinished, but the pair had scored enough to secure Alabama the doubles points.

In singles play, Alabama went 5-1 to ultimately win the day 6-1, led by strong performances from Parkhomenko and Milicevic. Parkhomenko won her match 6-0, 6-3 while Milicevic won her match 6-4, 6-0. Pitak clinched the match point with a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Bencheikh won her match 6-3, 6-4 and sophomore Ansley Cheshire won her match 7-5, 6-4 in a hard-fought clash. The lone loss was that of Sedlackova, who lost 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a true battle.

Sedlackova is ranked No. 75 in the nation.

The Crimson Tide will look to build off this performance as it hosts the University of Memphis on Jan. 21st at 12 p.m.

