Oxford Opposition: Women’s basketball clashes with Ole Miss in return to action

The Alabama women’s basketball team was rewarded for its 31-point road win against Auburn with a needed bye week, which ends Sunday when the Crimson Tide (13-4, 2-2 SEC) takes on Ole Miss in Oxford.

“We’ve had some great position time, we’ve had some great film time, and I feel like we’ve done a really good job of making sure that the bye week gives us a rest,” said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry. “We play a really good Ole Miss team … [We’re] excited about the opportunity to go to Ole Miss.”

Ole Miss is a stark contrast from the Crimson Tide’s last opponent in that while the Auburn had not won a Southeastern Conference game, Ole Miss has not lost one.

Ole Miss (16-2) has won nine in a row, still has its perfect home record, and has not tasted defeat since Dec. 4 at Oklahoma. Alabama defended Coleman Coliseum against all foes until a Jan. 5 loss to Missouri. Facing a team that defends home court always adds a dimension to the already-tough challenge of winning a road game in league play.

Alabama has split four SEC games, and the Auburn win helped the team get back on the right track following an 0-2 start to calendar year 2023. Curry said one of the best things about the week of preparation was having the team’s practice players back.

“They just add another dimension to where we’re able to ealy, really simulate who we’re about to play,” she said. “They bring size and quickness. They can really shoot it. I think it’s really difficult… when you’re trying to simulate [without them].”

Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis were both injured against Auburn. Curry said both players will be game-time decisions. She also praised the depth of Ole Miss, saying once again that her team has to take care of the ball.

“[Versatility] is pretty much the way it is every night in the SEC,” said Curry. “It’s nothing new… It’s going to be a great opportunity for us. Ole Miss is a team that benefits off of live ball turnovers, and they benefit on missed shots and you not getting back in transition. We have to make sure that the tempo is at the pace that we want, as far as controlling that. Otherwise it’ll be difficult.”

The Crimson Tide will have a chance to start another winning streak, with the potential to claim a second straight win if victorious in Oxford on Sunday. Alabama has not won two games in a row away from home this season and can change that with Sunday’s contest. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT.

Questions or comments? Email Blake Byler (Sports Editor) at [email protected]