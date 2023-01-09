Women’s basketball rebounds with win at Auburn

The Alabama women’s basketball team entered Sunday afternoon’s contest with hopes of winning for the first time in 2023. Those hopes were realized with an 88-57 rivalry victory over Auburn inside Neville Arena.

Alabama (13-4, 2-2 SEC) drastically outperformed its bitter rival from the field, setting the stage for the Crimson Tide’s first road conference victory. The win also snapped a two-game skid dating back to New Year’s Day. Previously, Alabama had won 10 consecutive games.

“Tremendous effort on the road,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “We did the really hard things today. I thought we brought tremendous energy to every aspect, on both sides of the ball. Our kids did a good job of really executing the game plan.”

Curry said toughness was the key for the Crimson Tide to get the job done.

“[Toughness is] the only way you can come down here to the plains and take one from them. You’ve got to come down here, and you’ve got to take it. … The toughness of this basketball team and program, and everybody around it this week — I’m really proud of their response.”

Alabama dominated both halves of play, but set the tone early on with a double-digit lead through one quarter. The Crimson Tide scored at least 20 points in every quarter of the game and had the Tigers doubled up multiple times in the second quarter.

Brittany Davis had another strong outing with 24 points, and said it was important for her to play hard. She was the only Alabama player in double digits, but the team spread the ball around and everyone who played scored.

“[I want to] play hard for my teammates,” Davis said. “We lost the last game, and we moved forward.”

The Crimson Tide shot 57% from the field, compared to just 35% for Auburn. Alabama knocked down eight shots from long range and might have had more if it weren’t for an early injury to Megan Abrams. Curry said Abrams would be evaluated upon the team’s return to Tuscaloosa. Davis tweaked her ankle in the second half, but Curry said she’d be fine.

Curry also said that an important step to winning on Sunday would be taking care of the basketball, and Alabama fell short of its turnover goal of 13 with 15 turnovers.

“I thought the turnovers that we had today weren’t live ball,” Curry said. “It’s going to be important that we continue to take care of the ball, and our kids did a really good job today.”

Alabama did win the rebounding battle by double digits, 39 to 27, and continues to improve on the glass. The two teams tied with nine offensive boards apiece. Curry praised her team’s 17 assists on 33 baskets.

The Crimson Tide will not play again until Jan. 15 at Ole Miss and enters the week off with a needed win under its belt. Auburn, meanwhile, is still seeking its first conference win after failing to defend home court against Alabama. The Crimson Tide will tip off against Ole Miss at 4 p.m. CT on Jan. 15.

