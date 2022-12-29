Season Two: Women’s basketball opens Southeastern Conference play against Georgia

Season one of the Alabama women’s basketball team’s 2022 campaign — nonconference play — is now in the history books. Season two, SEC play, is now front and center, and the Crimson Tide will hit the ground running Thursday night against Georgia.

Alabama has had an incredibly successful start including nine straight victories and an 11-2 record. The team has not played since a Dec. 22 beatdown of North Florida, which Alabama won by 64 points. The Crimson Tide beat Norfolk State by 62 points four days prior. For these efforts, Alabama has ascended to 14th in the NET rankings and received four votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Georgia (11-3) is led by first-year head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. The Bulldogs have won three games in the last four tries but have only had one true road game so far this season. Georgia and Alabama have one common opponent: Mercer. Against the Bears, Georgia had the larger margin of victory, but Alabama scored more points.

“Season one, we had some success and some positives, and a lot we can build on,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “[We’re] excited SEC play is here, and season number two. Looking forward to the challenge.”

The Crimson Tide has found its groove offensively, burying 15 or more from beyond the arc in three consecutive games. That has resulted in several lopsided quarters and halves, with the defensive side of the ball complementing the offense. Alabama has also picked up its rebounding, which Curry has maintained strong emphasis on.

One of the early standouts is freshman Karly Weathers, who wasted no time getting on the stat sheet despite previously missing time due to an injury. She had a career-high 21 points against North Florida.

“The success that Karly is having is because of the work that she’s put in,” Curry said. “She has to be one of the best freshmen in the SEC.”

A defensively stout Alabama team only gave up 25 points in an entire 40-minute game in its last outing. Against Norfolk State, the Crimson Tide allowed just 30.

“Improving defensively, I think a lot of that has had to do with the fact that we’ve improved our rebounding, and giving people one shot opportunity,” said Curry. “We’re going to have to defend the glass against Georgia at a completely different level, and even more so than what we’ve done the last four games at home, to be successful.”

Alabama’s return from the holiday will be a big one, with much to potentially be gained from a statement in the earliest part of league play. Tipoff against Georgia at Coleman Coliseum is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Dec. 29.

Questions or comments? Email Blake Byler (Sports Editor) at [email protected]