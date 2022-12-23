Women’s basketball pummels North Florida in final nonconference game

The Alabama women’s basketball team will enter Southeastern Conference play as winners of nine games in a row and with an unbeaten record at home. The Crimson Tide (11-2) collected its second 60-plus point win of the week on Thursday afternoon over the North Florida Ospreys. The noncompetitive final score was 89-25, eclipsing the 62-point margin of victory Alabama posted Sunday.

“[It was a] really good effort from our team today. I thought they did an amazing job of being where their feet were … I loved the way they won the game today,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “I loved how they approached the opportunity today.”

Thursday’s contest was nearly the second game of the week where an opponent was held to less than 10 points in the second half. North Florida had exactly 10. It took the Ospreys exactly eight minutes to score a point in quarter number three, and none of North Florida’s 25 came from the charity stripe. The Crimson Tide opened the third quarter with a 20-0 scoring run.

Freshman Karly Weathers set another career-high scoring mark, hitting seven from the field and two from the free throw line for 21 points. Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams were also in double figures, with 17 and 10 points respectively. Thursday was another good day from long range, with Alabama connecting on 15 shots from 3-point land.

“[Credit] goes to my teammates, the confidence that they have in me, and the coaching staff, players finding me for open shots and trusting that I’m going to knock it down,” Weathers said. “That’s where my confidence comes, is the trust that I have from my teammates.”

“I thought our team as a whole did good,” said Davis. “Coming into SEC play, [it’s about] carrying what we did from season one to season two and continuing to get better each and every day.”

Season one, according to Curry, is nonconference play. Season two is conference play, and that is now upon Alabama. Season three represents postseason play.

“Season one, we just finished that with 11 wins,” Curry said. “We have the opportunity to start a brand new season with season two … Season one has impacted our opportunity for season three in a positive way.”

As a team, Alabama had 35 makes from the field and just nine turnovers, with 31 points off turnovers to North Florida’s two. Those two also happened to be the Ospreys’ only points in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide took another win in the rebounding category, 41-29.

“It’s something the kids have really taken to heart,” said Curry. “In SEC play, you have to defend and rebound … It’s all about heart and hustle on the boards.”

Next on Alabama’s docket is the first test of the conference slate, in the form of the Georgia Bulldogs. That game is set to mark the Crimson Tide’s first game back from the holiday. Tipoff will be at 6 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum.

