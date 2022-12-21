Women’s basketball gets past Southeastern Louisiana, wins eighth straight

It wasn’t a 62-point drubbing, but the Alabama women’s basketball team beat Southeastern Louisiana 55-45 on Tuesday, picking up its 10th victory of the 2022-23 campaign. The Crimson Tide (10-2) overcame the Lions despite turnover issues and a fourth-quarter rally.

Alabama led by 12 points at the half, but the Lions outscored the Crimson Tide in quarter number four and at one point battled the deficit down to six points. Alabama still held off the upstart visitors and kept its win streak intact.

“We did a really good job late of sharing the basketball [and] making the extra pass,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “I really liked our selflessness late in the game. I liked the way we rebounded the ball. We all know sitting here that we have to continue to clean up our turnovers, and our decisions have to improve.”

The Crimson Tide finished with 19 field goals — the same as the Lions — and 15 triples. Aaliyah Nye led the game’s scorers with 21 points, all courtesy of seven makes from long range. Brittany Davis had four, Hannah Barber had two and Sarah Ashlee Barker and Jada Rice each had one.

“I was just ready to shoot,” Nye said. “I knew [my team was] going to help.”

“If I know Aaliyah is beside me, and there’s no one guarding her, I’m going to kick the three to her,” Barker said. “She knocks down every shot she takes. That’s just the truth.”

The Lions won the turnover battle handily, surrendering just 13 to Alabama’s 23. This played a big part in Southeastern Louisiana remaining in a game where its opponent was draining shots from behind the arc. The visitors put up 16 points off turnovers and outshot Alabama at the free throw line. However, only one three-point basket fell for the Lions, and it came less than one minute into the contest.

Apart from that, there was no long range answer for Southeastern Louisiana. The team shot 8% from three-point land. Alabama shot 44%, netting enough points by way of the three to equal its opponent’s total score. The Crimson Tide outrebounded the Lions 40-21.

Additionally, Davis joined the 1,000-point club in the game after scoring 14 on Tuesday, reaching another milestone for Alabama’s most prolific scorers.

“Really happy for her. Her story is one of the best I’ve ever been a part of,” Curry said. “Nobody deserves it more with the time she puts in. We’re really happy and proud for her today.”

The Crimson Tide will have its final nonconference game of the regular season next. North Florida will come to Coleman Coliseum on Thursday in the final game before the Christmas holiday. Tipoff is set for noon CT.

