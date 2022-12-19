Women’s basketball wins by 62 points over Norfolk State

The Alabama women’s basketball team took domination to another level on Sunday in its seventh consecutive win, beating Norfolk State 92-30 in the ninth-largest margin of victory in program history.

The Crimson Tide (9-2) only allowed nine points in the entire second half and outscored the Spartans 32-3 in the third quarter.

“A lot of really good statistical categories — the numbers don’t lie,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “Tremendous effort … We continue to have different folks step up. Great balance throughout the rebounding and also the score categories. I just really loved our team today. I think we continue to grow, and improve, and get better.”

The Crimson Tide led at the end of the first quarter by 12. At the half, it led by 23. After the third quarter, Alabama led by 52 points.

Senior guard Brittany Davis and junior guard Loyal McQueen each scored at least 20 points, with Davis at 22. Together, they outscored the entire Spartans team by double digits. Junior forward Aaliyah Nye had 11 points on three triples. The Crimson Tide hit 17 three-pointers in the game.

In continuance of its improvement on the glass, Alabama nabbed 55 boards on Sunday, finishing 27 ahead of Norfolk State.

“Really loved our energy and effort on the glass,” Curry said. “That’s all it is, is energy and effort, and not being an area rebounder — going and getting it on both sides of the ball.”

“We have a lot of pieces,” said Davis. “It’ll make us better as a team.”

McQueen posted a career high in points since being at Alabama, going 4-of-4 from long range and hitting eight free throws.

As a team, Alabama hit 27 shots from the field and went 21-for-24 from the charity stripe. On the opposing side, the Spartans only had five chances at the free throw line, connecting on three. Norfolk State scored the same number of points at the free throw line in the game as it scored in the entire third quarter. The Spartans shot 20% from the field.

Norfolk State (9-3) went without a player scoring in double figures. The Crimson Tide went on a 13-1 run in the final five minutes to stretch the lead beyond 60, and Curry was complimentary of her team for not being satisfied.

“I thought we did a much better job today of having a lead and really increasing that,” said Curry. “Credit to our kids today. We really did a good job on the defensive end, and it led to confidence on the offensive end.”

The Crimson Tide will play next on Tuesday against Southeastern Louisiana, aiming to follow Sunday’s statement with another strong performance. The Lions will come to Coleman Coliseum in hopes of snapping Alabama’s winning streak and halting the momentum from this performance. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.

