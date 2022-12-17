Holiday Hoops: Women’s basketball closes nonconference with homestand

The college basketball season is moving along and the Christmas holiday is within sight, meaning Southeastern Conference play is right around the corner. For the Alabama women’s basketball team (8-2), winners of six straight, the nonconference slate closes with contests against Norfolk State, Southeastern Louisiana and North Florida.

All three games will take place inside Coleman Coliseum, where Alabama is unbeaten in four home showings. At last, the Crimson Tide has an extended stretch of home games.

“First and foremost on our minds [is] a really good Norfolk State team,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said after her team’s win over the Little Rock on Thursday. “[They’re] gonna give us a lot of trouble with their zone and their press. It’s going to be another opportunity for us to play a very talented team.”

The Spartans are first on the docket on Dec. 18. Already winners of nine games, Norfolk State (9-2) will face its second Power Five opponent of the season in Alabama. Eight of the last nine games have gone in the Spartans’ favor — Norfolk is an even 2-2 in true road games. Tipoff for the game will be at 2 p.m. CT.

On Dec. 20, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will come to Tuscaloosa in a second bid to upset an SEC opponent after falling to LSU on Nov. 29. The Lions (5-3) have won three of four, all with margins of victory greater than 20 points. Southeastern Louisiana’s most recent outing was an 84-57 triumph over Prairie View A&M. The Lions are 1-0 against teams from the state of Alabama owing to a 24-point victory over South Alabama in Mobile. Tipoff will be at 2 p.m. CT.

The final regular season matchup of Alabama’s nonconference schedule will be on Dec. 22. The North Florida Ospreys will face Crimson Tide rival Auburn at Neville Arena before coming to Coleman Coliseum, meaning Norfolk State will be the only team in this slate of games to not play against an SEC opponent before Alabama. North Florida (3-5) is looking to get back on track heading into Atlantic Sun Conference play and has split its most recent four. The Ospreys have a losing record on the road and are 0-2 against Power Five teams. Tipoff is set for noon CT in the final Crimson Tide women’s basketball game before Christmas.

SEC play starts for Alabama on Dec. 29.

“We just need everybody to come out and support us Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday,” Curry said. “We hope our crowd will continue to grow. These kids deserve to have people in the stands supporting them as we head into the SEC season.”

