Women’s basketball dominates Little Rock in sixth straight victory

The Alabama women’s basketball team keeps rolling.

The Crimson Tide (8-2) claimed its sixth straight victory with a 69-44 win over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans (2-7) on Thursday. Karly Weathers put up a career high of 17 points to lead the way in the scoring column.

“The way we rebounded the ball [was] much improved,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. “It’s obviously been a point of emphasis, and to do what we did, dominate the boards […] we had a lot of contributions tonight- I think we’re still trying to figure out our rotation. Really proud of our team for how they stepped up, and I thought we had a different pace about us.”

Alabama outrebounded the Trojans by 19, tracking 41 to their 22.

“I probably haven’t been the friendliest at times on [rebounding],” Curry said. “We have to understand that that’s how we start our transition game, and we want to create those possessions. … We pursued the ball much better tonight.”

The first quarter was competitive, and the Crimson Tide had the edge by three to start the second frame. That’s when things began to get out of hand. Alabama scored 21 points in the second quarter, while Little Rock scored four. Three layups in the quarter from Brittany Davis helped send the home team to the half on a high note.

In the Crimson Tide’s previous outing against the University of Southern Mississippi, the third quarter was punctuated by offense from Davis. Against Little Rock, it was Weathers who showed out, with eight of her points and a trio of field goals. The Trojans did outscore Alabama in the final quarter — the Crimson Tide had led by as many as 30 — but it was not enough to make things competitive again.

“Nobody sees the past three weeks, the way that my team and my coaches have encouraged me to get back to where I was tonight,” said Weathers, who missed some time after the season opener with a thumb injury. “I would be nothing without them tonight. I give all that to them.”

“She gives us another shooter, she’s savvy, she’s smart,” said Curry. “The thing defensively is how physical she is. … she goes to the boards every single time, and if she doesn’t get it, she doesn’t let her girl get it.”

The Crimson Tide was 24-for-51 from the field and collected 15 offensive boards. Sarah Ashlee Barker had nine rebounds. Nine threes fell for Alabama, and the team’s two double-figure scorers were Weathers and Davis.

Alabama will have the second game of its current homestand on Dec. 18 against the Norfolk State Spartans. The battle-tested visitors will enter Coleman Coliseum with nine wins. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

