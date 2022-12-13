Women’s basketball wins fifth straight over Southern Miss

Once again, the Alabama women’s basketball team faced a challenge on the road and answered that challenge with a win. The Crimson Tide beat the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 56-47 on Sunday afternoon for its fifth consecutive win.

Alabama (7-2) will now play at home for the rest of 2022.

“To come into this building, it’s a very difficult place to play, [I’m] just really proud of our team,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “We just continue to have that growth mindset […] really good teams find ways to win. It wasn’t our best day overall, but I’m really proud of finding a way to win.”

The first quarter came and went as a low-scoring affair with the Golden Eagles in front. Initially, it had appeared that the Crimson Tide would only be down one entering the second frame, but a 3-pointer by Hannah Barber was taken off the board. Southern Miss used this development to its advantage and had an 18-11 lead entering the media timeout.

It was then that the Crimson Tide flipped a switch and took control of the game. Over the final six minutes and 14 seconds of the first half, Alabama went on a 13-2 scoring run. That was enough to give the crimson-clad visitors a four-point advantage at the half.

The momentum had swung.

Quarter number three was the Brittany Davis show. She scored 15 of her 24 points in the third quarter, while Alabama as a team scored 18 in the quarter. She led all scorers, tied for the team rebound lead and led the team in assists. Apart from Davis, no Crimson Tide player reached double figures Sunday, in contrast with previous showings.

“I just thought she was much more aggressive,” Curry said. “Our team did a really good job of finding her, and she did a really good job of making them look good.”

The Crimson Tide closed out the final quarter by fending off the Golden Eagles’ offense. Southern Miss entered the last 10 minutes of the game down by eight and in danger of losing its unbeaten home record. The lead only ever got cut to five. Alabama was able to finish the game off with two makes from long range to bolster the scoring output.

Alabama shot 41% from the field and 67% from the free throw line. Twelve three-pointers helped the offensive output tremendously. Southern Miss made just one basket from behind the arc in the game and shot 37% from the field.

Sunday’s win will be followed by a five-game home stand on a positive note.

“Every experience should just make us that much hungrier to be back in Coleman,” Curry said. “I know we’re excited to get back home.”

The first game in that stretch will be on Thursday, Dec. 15 against the Trojans of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Tipoff will be at 6 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum.

