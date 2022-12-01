Women’s basketball takes dominant win over Mercer for third straight win

Alabama’s Aaliyah Nye (32) drives to the basket in the Crimson Tide’s 88-52 victory over the Mercer Bears on Nov. 30 at Hawkins Arena in Macon, Ga.

The Alabama women’s basketball team seems to have found its early-season stride.

The Crimson Tide (5-2) picked up its third consecutive win in its final November game. The team dismantled the Mercer University Bears 88-52 Wednesday night in Macon, Georgia. Alabama scored the first 11 points of the night and never looked back.

“We were disruptive on the defensive end and really forced them to be uncomfortable early and often,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “[It] was a really good job tonight of being selfless.”

Alabama knocked down 12 3-pointers, and five came from Aaliyah Nye, who did not play in Sunday’s blowout win over Gardner-Webb University after injuring her ankle against the University of Utah. The impact transfer led all scorers with 17 points to her name.

“She’s not 100%, but I would say she did a really good job of extra treatment, working hard, our training staff did a phenomenal job,” Curry said. “Every time she shoots it, I think it’s going in. She doesn’t miss two in a row very frequently in practice.”

Four double-figure scorers headlined the offensive burst from Alabama, which led 43-27 at the break after a strong first quarter. Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis each had 14 points. Hannah Barber had 11 points and went a perfect three-of-three beyond the arc.

On the defensive side, Alabama had another strong performance, rebounding 37 times to Mercer’s 34 and forcing 23 turnovers from the Bears (2-4). Alabama had 28 points off turnovers in the game and 11 of the boards were offensive. Davis led the Crimson Tide in rebounds with eight and had six steals. She was critical to the overall effort even without making a 3-point basket during the contest.

“Defensively and rebounding wise, I thought it was [Davis’] best game,” Curry said. “You can impact the stat sheet in so many ways, and she did that. She was phenomenal.”

Alabama had a field goal percentage above 50% again at 51% on Wednesday, and connected on 35 field goals. That number represents more than half of what Mercer attempted in 40 minutes.

“We just want our kids to have the confidence to catch and shoot,” Curry said. “[I] loved the confidence, and hopefully our staff is infusing them all with that confidence in shooting the ball.”

In seven games, Alabama has played away from home five times. The last two in a row have been wins. It would seem that the Crimson Tide is becoming more used to playing in hostile environments. The turnovers were limited to just eight on Wednesday and Mercer put up a mere five points off of Crimson Tide turnovers.

“These road wins like this are important for us to continue to be where we need to be in January,” Curry said.

Coleman Coliseum will welcome the team back on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a showdown against another SoCon team, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Mocs.

Alabama will shoot for four straight wins when the game tips off at noon CT on SEC Network+.

