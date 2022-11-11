Women’s basketball starts season 2-0 with road win over Tulane

Alabama guard Brittany Davis (23) celebrates a made 3-pointer in the Crimson Tide’s 72-61 victory over the Tulane Green Wave on Nov. 10 at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in New Orleans, La.

It wasn’t quite the outburst that the season opener was, but the Alabama women’s basketball team got it done on Thursday night in enemy territory, winning 72-61 against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) led by as many as 23 points in the game.

Late in the matchup, turnovers and miscues gave the Green Wave some fight, but Alabama’s advantage was too great for the home team to topple. Brittany Davis once again scored in excess of 20 points, with 24 to lead all scorers on Thursday.

She had five triples after hitting seven in the season opener.

“Road wins are hard,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “[There is] a lot to learn from, and we can just continue to move forward and get back to work tomorrow.”

Curry said that defending without fouls and limiting turnovers were some of her focuses for improvement.

“We can’t have 17 turnovers, foul 26 times, and give 17 free throws and very frequently win on the road,” she said. “We’ll get better. It’s a good opportunity to get better.”

Freshman Karly Weathers, who had 15 points on Monday with three triples in her college debut, did not play due to a hand injury sustained in practice. Curry said she feels good about the prognosis.

Elsewhere on the court for the Crimson Tide, Hannah Barber and Jada Rice each scored in double figures. Davis led in the rebounding category with 11 boards. Nine of those were on the defensive side. As a team, Alabama shot 45% from the field and converted on seven of eight attempts from the charity stripe.

The Green Wave (1-1) shot 34% from the field with six three-pointers. Irina Parau led home team scorers with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with six free throws.

The Crimson Tide led 14-13 after the first quarter, turning the ball over five times. Alabama regrouped to take a 14-point lead into halftime, connecting on 10 field goals. Tulane was outscored 24-11 in quarter number two.

The third quarter was a complete effort for the Crimson Tide, with double digits in points and rebounds. Alabama raced out to an even bigger lead than the 17-point one it had entering the fourth quarter. The Green Wave continued to force the Crimson Tide into mistakes, and very nearly made it single digits on multiple occasions.

At the final buzzer, Alabama had held on, avenging its regular season loss from 2021 against the Green Wave and extending the win streak over Tulane to two.

“This is a hard place to play and a tough environment,” Curry said. “There’s a lot to learn right now. I love our leadership group. I love our staff. I thought everybody did a really good job with the road experience.”

Alabama will continue its stint on the road in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 16. The Crimson Tide will face the University of South Florida at 6 p.m. CT.

