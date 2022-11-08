Women’s basketball starts season with commanding win over Alabama A&M

The Alabama women’s basketball bench celebrates in the Crimson Tide’s 98-51 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Nov. 7 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Alabama women’s basketball team began the encore to its 20-win 2021 season in style Monday night with a dominant performance against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The game opened a doubleheader with the men’s team to start the regular season.

The Crimson Tide (1-0) beat Alabama A&M 98-51. Preseason first team All-SEC nominee Brittany Davis led the offensive charge with seven 3-pointers and 26 points. The game was not closely contested, with Alabama leading 29-8 at the end of the first quarter. The halftime score was 50-24.

The Alabama offense was fast-paced and relentless. Team chemistry was a focal point in the training, and it paid off. The team outclassed the Bulldogs virtually from tipoff to buzzer.

Alabama got to show off its depth in the contest, with every healthy player getting the chance to see the floor and scored at least once. The Crimson Tide totaled a whopping 40 bench points.

One of the main talking points entering this Alabama season was the new faces on the roster. Freshman Karly Weathers led the newcomers with 15 points and added three triples. The first newcomer to score was Illinois transfer Aaliyah Nye. She was injured and did not return to the game.

Head coach Kristy Curry said Nye could have gone back out, but that she will be assessed over the next couple of days.

“I thought that we did a phenomenal job of sharing the ball tonight,” Weathers said. “That allowed me to do what I did.”

Weathers added that her teammates feel like big sisters and they have helped her as she transitions to play at the collegiate level.

Highly-touted Georgia transfer Sarah Ashlee Barker played 20 minutes and had six points. She fouled out with less than two minutes to play.

Alabama shot 53% from the field, compared to just 25% for the Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide hit 23 free throws, edging Alabama A&M by six.

Davis was 8-for-11 from the field in the game.

“I felt good,” Davis said. “Like Karly said, my teammates did a good job sharing the ball. Credit to them.”

The crowd in attendance at Coleman Coliseum wanted Alabama to score 100 points, and got amped up at the end of the game when the Crimson Tide had the ball last.

“Tonight was really special,” Curry said.

She highlighted her appreciation of the U.S. military. Military personnel were honored during the game as part of “Bama Salute.”

“I’m really excited about this team,” Curry said. “The buy-in, it’s got to happen at every position. We obviously are really excited about what this team can accomplish, but it all starts with buy-in and belief.”

Curry was complimentary of her team’s chemistry.

“We have to be about the front of our chest,” she said. “We have to be about what’s best for our team.”

Alabama will visit Louisiana on Thursday, Nov. 10, for a game against a familiar opponent, the Tulane Green Wave. The Crimson Tide were victorious over Tulane in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament last season. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]