Women’s basketball opens season with Alabama A&M

After a busy offseason, the Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball team is set to get its regular season underway on Monday, Nov. 7, with an in-state game against Alabama A&M.

The Crimson Tide had a 20-win season in 2021, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Women’s NIT before narrowly losing to South Dakota State. The team is bolstered by a talented mix of new and returning players.

One of those headlining the returns is Brittany Davis, who is expected to be prolific on offense as one of the team’s best scorers. Davis, who was a preseason first-team All-SEC nominee, said she’s focused on bringing 110% every day.

“I think it’s going to be a great year,” Davis said. “We’re just excited about what’s going to happen this year.”

Some of the new faces include Georgia transfer Sarah Ashlee Barker, freshman Karly Weathers and Georgia Tech transfer Loyal McQueen. McQueen said she already feels comfortable with the team.

“Being able to come in in January has been probably the best decision that I’ve been able to make,” McQueen said. “I don’t even feel like I’m a new face anymore. I’m excited.”

Alabama has 10 players who started on their teams last season, whether that team was Alabama or another school.

Head coach Kristy Curry said practices have been competitive and that she is excited to start the season.

“It’s just time to play. I think you can only practice so many days,” Curry said. “This team is excited and ready to play, and I think you’re going to see a fun brand of basketball from them.”

Alabama will return 95% of its scoring in 2022. Davis is only part of that — Megan Abrams, Jada Rice, Hannah Barber and others will also contribute.

“We’ve spent a lot of time this offseason really working hard to gel,” Barber said. “We’re excited to be back in Coleman with everybody on Monday.”

Curry said she has challenged her group to be leaders, and that they have a multitude of strengths.

“When you talk about our leaders, I think it comes by committee this year,” she said. “When you bring in new faces, it’s interesting to see them step up … because we do bring some experience.”

The Crimson Tide won 14 times against non-conference opponents last season. Setting the tone early in the season is important. Alabama A&M provides the opportunity to do that against an in-state opponent, but it is by no means going to be an easy game. The Bulldogs finished 13-5 in conference play last season.

“They’re a much-improved program,” Curry said. “It’s going to be a great opportunity to open up.”

The women’s basketball team’s return to Coleman Coliseum will get officially underway Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

