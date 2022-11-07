Softball crushes Emory 14-1 to complete fall season

Alabama’s Aubrey Barnhart (2) celebrates a double in the Crimson Tide’s 14-1 victory over Emory on Nov. 4 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Under the lights on Friday night at Rhoads Stadium, Alabama softball closed off its fall season with a 14-1 10-inning victory over Emory University.

After a slow start in the first few innings, a game that at first appeared to be low scoring blossomed into a powerful offensive showing for the Crimson Tide — in the sixth inning, the team scored off a series of excellent plays set off by outfielder Kat Grill’s two-run double.

With the final score ending in a near-shutout, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy placed emphasis on the team’s excellent defensive performance throughout the night.

“It was a clean, clean game,” Murphy said.

Indeed, it appeared as though whenever an Emory player was able to make contact with the ball, an Alabama player’s gloved hand was waiting to snag it out of the air. Repeated displays of raw athleticism on the defensive end allowed the Crimson Tide to control the pace of the game.

Pitcher Jaala Torrence got the start, pitching four innings including eight strikeouts.

On the offensive end, Alabama produced impressively. Eleven members of the team recorded hits, resulting in a total of 19 on the evening. Abby Duchscherer, Jordan Stephens, Kali Heivilin, Ally Shipman, Lauren Esman and Emma Broadfoot all recorded multiple hits, with Stephens and Duchscherer both going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Broadfoot was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs driven in.

The Crimson Tide closed its fall play with seven straight wins, an excellent note in preparation for the regular season in 2023.

“They’ve worked really, really hard,” Murphy said. “I think the chemistry is great. You know, we had a lot of new faces, two new coaches to the staff — I think everybody is really gelling. I’m really looking forward to next spring.”

The team now looks forward to a stretch of months without scheduled games to continue to train for the spring season, which begins in February.

