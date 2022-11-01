Women’s Golf finishes fall with pair of top-10 finishes

Alabama women’s golf concluded its fall season at the Landfall Tradition with a pair of top-10 individual finishes to give them a boost of momentum headed into next year.

Junior Benedetta Moresco and senior Sarah Edwards both had breakthroughs this week. Each had their best finish of the season so far, finishing T9 at 4-under-par.

The week provided a much-needed confidence boost for Crimson Tide veteran Moresco. This marks her 10th top-10 finish over her career, but her first this season. A second round 66 (-6) propelled her to her best finish since coming in fourth at the NCAA Franklin Regional last season.

Edwards, another of the Crimson Tide’s veterans, tacked on her second top-10 finish of the season in Wilmington. Steady rounds of 71-69-72 earned the senior the best finish of her collegiate career.

Unfortunately for Alabama, that’s about where the good news stopped.

The outstanding freshman duo of Kynadie Adams and Taylor Kehoe finally faltered after back-to-back top-10 finishes in the weeks prior.

Adams finished tied for 68th after rounds of 72-77-77, while Kehoe came in 89th following a 76-82-77 week.

Isabella van der Biest rounded out the Crimson Tide roster with rounds of 81-78-80 to finish 92nd.

Head coach Mic Potter sees the fall season as a guide headed into next year.

“At the beginning, we knew it was going to be a process this year,” Potter said. “Each player has certainly had their ups and downs this fall. We have to take the ups and not only maintain them but improve on them. And we really need to address the downs this winter.”

Potter hopes to use the winter to prepare his team to finish the season strong.

“The most important thing that we got out of the fall season is that we know who and what we are,” Potter said. “Heading into the winter, every hour that’s available to us until the spring season begins in February will have to be used wisely and efficiently so that we can make those improvements.”

Alabama will return to play in the spring at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida, from Feb. 18-21.

