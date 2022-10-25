Crimson Tide in the NFL: Week 7

It is clear who makes the difference with seven weeks of the NFL season in the books. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (2016-2018) is having a career year, and he wasn’t the only former Alabama player who made an impact on Sunday.

Player of the week: Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs takes home this award for the second time this season, as his huge 2022 campaign rolled on this weekend. He ran all over the Houston Texans defense for 143 yards and three touchdowns at 7.2 yards per carry. He is third in the NFL in rushing and is on pace for 1,794 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. In his last three games alone, Jacobs has 441 rushing yards and six rushing scores.

Tua’s return

Three weeks after suffering a scary concussion, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2017-2019) made his return Sunday night. He picked up where he left off, throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 15 yards on the ground. He looked no worse for wear, showing no fear and taking multiple hits from the Steelers’ physical defense. He guided Miami to a win and improved to 4-1 as the Dolphins’ starter this year.

Derrick Henry continues his streak

While Jacobs is third in the league in rushing, Derrick Henry (2013-2015) is fourth. He extended his 100-scrimmage yards streak to four games on Sunday, going for 128 rushing yards in a win against the Colts. Henry has looked as good as ever in his age-28 campaign.

Defense wins championships

C.J. Mosley (2010-2013) has been a machine this year, racking up another eight tackles in the Jets’ win over the Broncos. His 70 tackles rank third in the NFL and Mosley is on pace to break his personal record of 168, which he set last year.

It’s about time to give Rashaan Evans (2014-2017) some love. After signing a cheap one-year deal with the Falcons in the offseason, he has proven to be a revelation for one of the league’s worst defenses. He set a season-high in tackles with 13 on Sunday and is 10th in the league with 64.

Trevon Diggs (2016-2019) isn’t on pace to replicate his 11 interceptions from last season, but he is still tied for third in the NFL after his third interception on Sunday. He has improved in coverage, leading the league with 11 passes defended. In 32 coverage snaps this week, Diggs allowed just a 2.8 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.

Looking ahead

The Monday Night Football game features the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. The Bears have Eddie Jackson (2013-2016), and the Patriots have Mac Jones (2018-2020), Damien Harris (2015-2018), Christian Barmore (2018-2020), Anfernee Jennings (2015-2019) and Mack Wilson (2016-2018).

