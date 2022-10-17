Crimson Tide in the NFL: Week 6

Former Alabama football players continue to dominate the pros. Week 6 of the NFL season was no different, with a number of contributors on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. With another week of the NFL season in the books, it’s time to look at which former Crimson Tide football players made the largest impact.

Player of the Week: Jonathan Allen

There wasn’t much offense on Thursday night between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, and Jonathan Allen (2013-2016) was a big reason why. He was all over the field, totaling four tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, one quarterback hit and came away with his first career interception. Not much has gone right for Washington this season, but Allen has been a bright spot as always, as one of the league’s best interior defensive linemen.

New York Jets’ High-Flying Duo

The New York Jets have been one of the most surprising teams in the league so far, and their hot start continued Sunday when they dominated the Green Bay Packers to improve to 4-2. New York’s defense shined, allowing just 10 points, largely thanks to Quinnen Williams (2016-2018) and C.J. Mosley (2010-2013).

Williams hit nearly everything in sight, accumulating 14 tackles. Mosley totaled 11 tackles and one pass deflection. His 62 tackles are good for fourth in the NFL.

Eagles Soar Once Again

Ho-hum. Another week, another win for the Philadelphia Eagles, who improved to 6-0 on Sunday night. Jalen Hurts (2016-2018) compiled 182 total yards and tossed two touchdowns, one of them going to DeVonta Smith (2017-2020). The former Heisman Trophy winner also brought in five receptions for 44 yards to go along with the score. Philadelphia shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Looking Ahead

The Monday Night Football game features the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos have Jerry Jeudy (2017-2019), Pat Surtain II (2018-2020) and Kareem Jackson (2007-2009).

