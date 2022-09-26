No. 6 Alabama 3-0 in SEC after shutting out Texas A&M

Alabama’s Reyna Reyes (16) attempts to make it past her defender in the Crimson Tide’s 3-0 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 25 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

No. 6 Alabama soccer was victorious again on Sunday night for the team’s 10th win of the season. The group’s unbeaten streak is now up to 10. It was the first home match for Alabama as a top-10 team in program history.

The Crimson Tide (10-1-1, 3-0 SEC) handed Texas A&M (5-4-2, 0-3 SEC) its third loss against a ranked opponent this season. The final, 3-0, was Alabama’s seventh shutout this fall.

It started when Gianna Paul and Riley Tanner brilliantly set up a goal for Felicia Knox in the 22nd minute. Paul passed it over to Tanner, who headed it to Knox for her second score of the campaign.

In the 31st minute, Riley Mattingly Parker scored again. She has now racked up nine goals and scored in two straight matches. Knox recorded her league-leading 10th assist on the goal.

Paul scored her fourth goal of the year in the 79th minute. The freshman has remained a game-changer throughout the team’s matches and capped off the scoring on Sunday. Knox broke the school record for assists in a season with her 11th on the score.

“When they’re in the right place at the right time, it’s easy,” Knox said.

She said she enjoys playing the Aggies but added that remaining steadfast in playing to your own strengths is important.

“It’s more about how we bring the energy, how we work hard, how we bring all the stuff we know that we can do good,” Knox said. “The chemistry amongst the girls is really good right now, and the more that we can keep that going, the better that we’ll get.”

The Crimson Tide remained solid offensively, but it was command of territory that was pivotal in this match. The Aggies nearly outshot Alabama overall, though they had fewer on goal. For much of the first half and a majority of the second, play was contested in Texas A&M’s half of the pitch.

Alabama and Texas A&M both had 15 shots. The Crimson Tide had seven corners to the Aggies’ four. McKinley Crone had five saves.

Knox, the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week, made a strong case to repeat. This was noted by her teammates.

“Felicia Knox is good at soccer,” Kat Rogers said.

A number of her teammates also dubbed her ‘Kevin Durant’ after the match.

“We were playing like a team that is confident and expects to win games,” head coach Wes Hart said. “I thought after about 10 minutes we settled into the game and slowly took over, and the second half, I thought, was a fantastic second half.”

Hart praised the energy of the team, emphasizing its confidence but adding that the players have to stay humble.

The Crimson Tide will continue conference play in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

“I haven’t played Georgia since I’ve been here,” Knox said. “I think the team is really excited to head down there.”

“We certainly can’t let our guards down,” Hart said.

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]