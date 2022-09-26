Women’s golf finishes seventh at Mason Rudolph Invitational

A 9-over-par opening round put Alabama women’s golf in a hole to begin the week, but the Crimson Tide fought back to finish seventh at the Mason Rudolph Invitational in Franklin, Tennessee.

Sunday’s final round could prove to be a momentum builder for such a young team headed into the rest of the season. It was by far Alabama’s most complete round of the year, as three members of the Crimson Tide turned in an under-par performance.

At one point, Alabama was 10-under-par in the final round before giving shots back on their inward nine.

Sophomore Isabella van der Biest turned in her best round of the season with a Sunday 69 (-3), while junior Benedetta Moresco and true freshman Taylor Kehoe turned in a pair of 71s (-1).

Biest’s round was most impressive, as she improved eight shots from her Saturday round and 10 shots on her opening round.

Other than a great Sunday performance, the Crimson Tide struggled to keep pace over the course of the tournament, something that head coach Mic Potter attributed to performance on the greens.

“Converting putts was the difference between posting a subpar team score today and the over par rounds that we counted on Friday and Saturday,” Potter said.

Problems on the greens kept the Crimson Tide from taking advantage when it needed to.

Alabama played the par-5s in just four-under for the week, while six teams played those same holes double digits under-par.

Another separating factor this week was par-4 scoring. The three teams that finished double digits under-par, including eventual winner Mississippi State, were the only teams able to play the par-4 holes less than 10 over the course of the three rounds. Alabama played those holes 25 over.

“We are seeing gradual signs of improvement, but still have a long way to go to reach the performance level that we are capable of,” Potter said.

Moresco led Alabama with an even-par performance, firing rounds of 75-70-71 to finish the tournament T21 (E). The most experienced player in the Crimson Tide’s lineup recorded 42 pars on the week, the fourth most of any player in the tournament.

Kynadie Adams also put together a good week, finishing 28th at three-over-par with rounds of 71-74-74 in her second appearance for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide will return to action in the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah, Illinois from Oct. 10-11.

