Soccer’s unbeaten streak extends to eight after win over Chattanooga

Alabama’s Felicia Knox (8), Gianna Paul (14) and Ashlynn Serepca (19) celebrate a goal in the Crimson Tide’s 6-0 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 18 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

A victory over the Chattanooga Mocs (2-3-2) was a great way for No. 11 Alabama to cement a week headlined by a statement win — and a likely spot in the top-10. That’s what the team accomplished in a dominant 6-0 shutout on Sunday night.

The six goals is the highest in a single match of the season.

This time, the Crimson Tide (8-1-1) returned to the first half scoring column. Forward Ashlynn Serepca led off the goals with a score in the 17th minute after much of the early going was controlled by Alabama. She gave the credit to Marianna Annest, who was on the assist.

“[Annest’s] ball was just perfect, didn’t really have to do much, just put it in the back of the net,” Serepca said.

In the 23rd minute, fellow forward Gianna Paul notched her third goal of the season, sneaking one behind Mocs goalkeeper Caroline Ekern to the back of the net. Midfielder/forward Kate Henderson followed six minutes later with her third goal of the campaign.

In the 65th minute, midfielder Macy Clem joined the party with her second goal and forward Emelie Kobler notched her first score in an Alabama uniform four minutes later.

Senior forward Sydney Vincens also got in on the first goal of the season event with her score in the 76th minute.

Midfielder Kat Rogers recorded three assists in the contest. That’s the highest number of assists posted by one player in a match this season for the Crimson Tide.

“We’ve got phenomenal players top to bottom on this team … they make me look good by just putting circle to rectangle, I’ve just got to put it around them,” Rogers said.

Alabama controlled the pace and tempo of the match from the kickoff. The Mocs simply couldn’t work any offense into the contest. Alabama had 17 shots in the first half alone.

Chattanooga had zero in the whole match. Ekern had six saves.

Alabama’s final numbers were 28 shots, 12 on goal. The Crimson Tide won the corner battle, as has become a staple, six to zero. All six of the goals were scored by a different player.

“This would have been a game to kind of look past,” head coach Wes Hart said. “I was just super proud of the overall focus, concentration, mentality we brought to the game. [Our confidence] is flying high. And rightfully so. We’ve played some of the best teams in the country.”

Hart added that the scoring was great to see because a variety of players got to play and make the most of their opportunities.

As a group, the team is embracing its hot start without falling victim to complacency.

“I think we’re at a really good balance of being confident and hungry,” Rogers said.

The next match on the schedule is the second SEC contest on the road at Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

“We just need to come out and dictate the tempo from the beginning,” Serepca said. “We’re excited.”

