Druid City Music Hall welcomes students back to Tuscaloosa with exciting lineups 

Located on University Boulevard, Druid City Music Hall is the heart of live entertainment in Tuscaloosa. Offering concerts that range from bands to country music stars and festivals, it has been providing live entertainment to the community for nearly six decades.

Before being a live entertainment venue, Druid City Music Hall was a bowling alley. Originally opening in 1940, the alley was in operation for 30 years, but transitioned into a movie theater in 1969. The “Tide Theater” housed two screens, called Tide I and Tide II, and was the home to Hollywood feature films that were only $1 per ticket, which ran successfully for 11 years. Eventually, the building was renamed the Druid City Music Hall—but not before trying out names such as The Varsity, The Jupiter and The Bama Beach Club—and began hosting live music.

In 2020, the venue underwent extensive renovations, adding two new balconies and updating the stage and backstage area. Today, the venue hosts acts like Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Band of Horses.

Made up mostly of standing room only, the Druid City Music Hall has a total capacity of 12,050 people. While the venue does have VIP seating options, most tickets are listed as “General Admission.” Accessible seating is also available. A bar stretches across the back of the main floor, mirroring the stage at the front. While the venue is smaller, it creates a scene of intimacy for the acts and attendees alike.

This year, Druid City Music Hall is planning to expand its events to include everyone in the community. Paige Parrucci, a social media manager and content creator for the Druid City Music Hall, talked about the rebranding that Druid City Music Hall will be undergoing this fall.

“One of the main things that we are doing is trying to partner with local citizens around Tuscaloosa and the University specifically,” Parrucci said.

Working closely with The University of Alabama has become a priority for the Druid City Music Hall.

“We have some [employees] with Druid City Music Hall that are going into The University of Alabama and teaching some classes with their music department, as well as our ambassador program for the students where we are working directly with those of whom are interested in working in the music industry or venue management,” Parucci said. “We want to teach them more about what it means to work for a venue or promote shows.”

Having the venue in one of the most popular areas in Tuscaloosa has its perks when it comes to connecting with the students. The Strip runs along University Boulevard and is one of the most iconic spots for students and residents alike. Especially known for its nightlife, the Strip houses bars, restaurants, grocery and merchandise stores, and Druid City Music Hall.

While working with students is on Druid City Music Hall’s agenda, so is expanding events and trying new things to involve the entire community. While concerts are still bookmarked for the year, with acts such as The Stews and Corey Smith, so are other events, such as football watch parties and festivals.

“This coming fall we are still doing our watch parties, but we are also going to be launching a beer festival with all local breweries around Alabama, Florida and North Carolina,” Parucci said. “We are also starting DJ nights. We want to incorporate more events that will attract the local community.”

A whole new lineup of events is a part of the semi-rebranding of the venue and the rekindling of the community. Starting on Sept. 3, all Crimson Tide home games will be shown on 16-foot HD LED screens and the official website says it will be “a new favorite spot to watch your favorite team.”

An array of concerts is also set to take Druid City’s stage. The lineup kicks off with Gov’t Mule, an American Southern rock band that first formed in 1994. Other acts include indie band, The Stews, country singer-songwriter, Ernest, and American southern rock band, The Cadillac Three. Finally, country music star Chase Rice will wrap up the 2022 lineup on Nov. 18.

Between watching the Alabama Crimson Tide with fellow fans and enjoying live music, there are plenty of events for Tuscaloosa students and residents to take part in this fall.

To get more information about upcoming show announcements and how to access presale codes, visit the Durid City Music Hall’s official website.