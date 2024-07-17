Kentuck Art Center storytelling event features UA student and local female artists

Courtesy of Johana Chavez Abi Brewer standing in front of her artwork. Brewer is a speaker at Kentuck Art Center’s event, Spinning Stories: Truths and Tales from Women Creatives.

A UA student and other local artists will be featured at Kentuck Art Center’s event, Spinning Stories: Truths and Tales from Women Creatives on Thursday. The stories are focused on womanhood and the origins behind artwork made by women. The artists speaking at the event will tell stories from moments in their lives that define their art and careers.

“The idea began as an additional offering of our 2024 programming season that focuses on highlighting women and their work,” Ashley Williams, the marketing director of Kentuck, said. “We wanted to offer a platform where attendees could hear directly the lived experiences of local creatives.”

The six-speaker lineup at the event includes local artists and faculty members at UA along with Brewer.

“My art is kind of based around my inner reflections,” said UA student and artist Abi Brewer, who is speaking at the event. “A lot of my subject matter is based on memory or experience.”

Brewer is half Chinese and said that her heritage and background as a ballet dancer have long influenced her art, which is done in oil, watercolor, charcoal and acrylic paint.

Brewer’s color choice, subject matters and movement invite her audience to explore a mythical realm. Many of her works contain vivid blues, pinks and reds and touch on subjects that seem to flow out of the ethereal. The rest of her work often incorporates fluid moments that make the pieces come to life.

“Being able to hear all these stories, I think, will be super inspiring to whoever is able to come. I always love hearing what people’s backgrounds are,” Brewer said. “Some people might not have the opportunity to really hear what’s under, what artists are interested in with the stories behind their work.”

The Spinning Stories showcase is the first of its kind at the Kentuck Art Center. While the center does not have plans for similar events, as of right now, different upcoming events can be found on its website.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets include two drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. While the event is currently sold out, any remaining tickets can be bought at the entrance of Kentuck Art Center on the day of the event.