Finding a furry friend: Ways to get involved with animals at the Metro Animal Shelter

CW / Josie Wahl A dog from the Metro Animal Shelter at an event.

College can be a stressful time as students take on new responsibilities and move away from family. Getting involved at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, whether adopting, fostering or volunteering, can help students live more stress-free.

“Animals provide a lot of companionship, especially for those who might be venturing far from home for the first time, away from their family or family pet,” said Raquel Kimball, the kennel manager for the shelter.

Although adopting is an option for students who have the time and financial means to adequately take care of a pet, fostering is another way to provide care for an animal for those who can’t adopt.

Fostering consists of taking on the responsibility of providing a safe and loving home for the animal temporarily while the shelter actively tries to find the animal a forever home.

With fostering an animal, the shelter provides food, medication, vet bills and anything else needed for the pet, since the animal still belongs to the shelter.

The animal shelter also has many volunteer opportunities, such as being an animal care assistant, cat cuddler, dog walker or ambassador. One of the most popular options is to volunteer in the Happy Hour program.

Kimball said the Happy Hour program is a way for the animals to get out for the day since the shelter can become very stressful. Volunteers take the dog out for a walk or even get them a pup cup.

Kimball also said she imagines taking the animals out for the day makes people happy because they are having an impact on the animal’s life.

Participants have to be 18 and must sign a waiver to take out a dog for the Happy Hour program. This allows participants to take out the dog between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., as long as the animal isn’t taken on the UA campus.

Ambria Clark, a sophomore majoring in theatre, was previously involved with the Happy Hour program and believes that volunteering made her transition into college easier while teaching her time management skills. Clark recommends volunteering for any college student that has a love for animals.

Olivia Reams, a sophomore majoring in nursing, also has experience volunteering at the shelter. She completed a multitude of tasks to help the animals feel at home, such as cleaning their cages and blankets and feeding them.

“It’s very sad to see animals in small cages and they’re just heartbroken,” Reams said. “They want to play, they want love, so you have to be considerate.”

The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter also provides plenty of resources on its website to aid those with animals in need of a forever home or help from the shelter.