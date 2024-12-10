Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White


Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

UA goth organization hosts ‘Celtic Punk Christmas’

Addison Phelps, Contributing Writer
December 10, 2024
CW / Caroline Simmons

Students participated in a festive “Celtic Punk Christmas” listening party on Friday night atop the Student Center Parking Deck, advertised by the unofficial group known as Bamagoth on Instagram. 

The event — inspired by Anglo-Irish punk band The Pogues and its hit Christmas track “Fairytale Of New York” — included food, socializing, and a general appreciation for alternative music and culture, which rejects societal norms and embraces obscure and niche interests. 

John Oliver, a freshman majoring in chemical engineering, organized the listening party and a “goth picnic” held at the Peter Bryce gravesite in October. He started the organization with the hopes of creating a community for people with alternative interests in Tuscaloosa. 

“I thought there’s really no alternative stuff going on,” Oliver said. “So I figured I may as well start it.” 

Attendees at the event were also drawn by the promise of an alternative community and culture at the University, as it was a demographic they found to be largely underrepresented within the campus population. 

“It’s minimal, but it’s really valuable,” Max Hudson, a freshman majoring in studio art, said about the UA alternative community. Hudson attended the event to get involved in a community that existed outside of the traditional “UA culture.”

Christina Dotson, a freshman majoring in aerospace engineering, similarly stumbled upon the listening party after hearing about the promise of a different kind of event happening on campus. 

“None of the other events on campus really cater to me anyways,” Dotson said, describing her interests as “alternative, nerdy type stuff.” 

The event offered a sense of community and togetherness for alternative students, as well as a welcome safe space during the holiday season. Dotson went on to explain that these spaces are especially necessary to out-of-state students who may have a harder time finding alternative spaces in Alabama than they did in their home state.

Following the success of several gatherings hosted by Bamagoth, Oliver is looking to expand the group and host more events next semester, including potential collaborations with University Programs and the Crimson Car Club. 

Bamagoth does most of its advertising through fliers, sidewalk chalk and its Instagram platform. Oliver hopes that by registering the organization with the University, word will spread about the events and the alternative community at Alabama will continue to grow. 

“I have counted two shows in Tuscaloosa that would be considered alternative. So unless you want to go to Birmingham every so often, you’re kind of out of luck,” Oliver said. “So I do think it is important that we get out here.”

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in CULTURE
Grade A Productions and Interscope Records released Juice WRLD’s final studio album “The Party Never Ends.”
Culture Pick | New posthumous release from emo-rapper Juice WRLD taints his legacy
The UA Will Nolan Film Club put together a preview screening of “Y2K” on Tuesday.
Will Nolan Film Club hosts special preview screening of A24 film ‘Y2K’
Spotify wrapped released on Wednesday.
CW editors share top artists and songs of 2024
Michael Kiwanuka released his album “Small Changes” on Nov. 22.
Culture Pick | Soul musician Michael Kiwanuka embraces simplicity in outstanding new album ‘Small Changes’
The finale of "Dancing with the Stars" premiered on Tuesday.
Bringing home the mirrorball: DWTS season finale
The final Act of "Arcane" Season 2 released on Saturday.
Culture Pick | ‘Arcane’ Season 2 Act 3: Ambitious magic, ambiguous endings and addressing ableism