Students host Ritu Bhaava, a creative expression of the seasons

Miriam Anderson, a senior majoring in creative media, hosted a performance titled “Ritu Bhaava: Rhythms of Love Across Seasons” in Oliver-Barnard Hall on Friday.

Anderson danced and narrated the show in collaboration with Siri Chandrashekar, a master’s student at Auburn University.

The event featured a presentation of spring, summer, fall and winter performances while mixing traditional and modern dance methods. Anderson’s hard work was evident in the organization, music choices, narrations and outfits for the show as it kicked off strong with the spring season.

Utilizing musical anklets known as ghungroo, Anderson and Chandrashekar brought enchanting sounds in the performance that intensified with certain movements.

The dancers’ talents shined through in the storytelling elements, helping the audience follow along with the emotional expressions of each season. The quick narrations before each season shared enough information to excite watchers about the next dance and connect with the message.

For summer, Anderson said the music changed from Southern Indian music elements to Northern Indian music components like the sitar, a stringed instrument that expresses a range of vibrations.

Anderson said that the performance explored the “duality in summer,” with its high energy but also irritating parts like mosquitos, stress and heat.

The fall segment was an expression piece with impressive synchronicity, facial expressions and chemistry from Chandrashekar and Anderson. This story followed the journey of a man longing for love but struggling to find the words to express it.

“It is a season of transitions, of letting go, of preparing for what’s ahead,” Anderson said.

To close out the show, the winter performance centered around the beauty of the season, mainly the movements of snowflakes as they settle and the sounds of Santa Claus’ bells.

In a creative and colorful showcase, Anderson and Chandrashekar’s talent radiated through close attention to detail and contagious energy that lasted the whole performance.