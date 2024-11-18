Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Alabama falls to reigning champs Texas

Cameorn Joyce, Contributing Writer
November 18, 2024
Courtesy of Alabama Athletics
Alabama volleyball player Sophie Agee (#16) jumps to hit the ball against Texas.

The reigning national champion Texas Longhorns swept Alabama volleyball on Sunday. It was the first time the two had ever met after the Longhorns entered the SEC in July. 

In the first set, Alabama and Texas played back-and-forth and Alabama got out to a 12-10 lead. However, Texas quickly took control and went on a 15-4 run to close out the set and win 25-16. 5 of the 15 points scored during the run were a result of Alabama’s attacking errors.

Set 2 was much more back-and-forth. Both teams swapped leads multiple times before Texas took a 20-16 lead. Alabama tried pulling off a late comeback, but it was too late, and Texas took the set 25-23. 

Set 3 was all Texas. The Longhorns never trailed and ended up winning 25-15.

Despite the score, the team felt incredibly proud to go neck-and-neck with the former champs.

“I am incredibly proud of these ladies and how they battled,” head coach Rashinda Reed said. “I just want us to play a little bit cleaner, but I was just proud of how we battled today.”

Alabama’s offense was not able to keep up with Texas. The Longhorns led in every offensive stat except total attacks (100-98). Alabama also had more attacking errors (19-11) than Texas.

“I think today showed just how good of a team we are and that we can fight with anybody,” outside hitter Kaleigh Palmer said.

Alabama has three regular-season games left in the season, all at home. With a record-breaking attendance of nearly 4,000 fans at Sunday’s game, Reed said she appreciated the support. 

Alabama’s next game is Friday at 6 p.m. CT against South Carolina. Fans can watch on SEC Network.

 

