Players of the game in Alabama’s win over LSU

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama running back Jam Miller(#26) scores a touchdown.

A stellar performance for No. 11 Alabama in its 42-13 win over the No. 14 LSU Tigers has put the team back on track and firmly in playoff position. Here are the players of the game for the Crimson Tide in the dominating win.

Jalen Milroe

It was déjà vu for the quarterback, as he matched last season’s four rushing touchdowns against LSU by adding another four in this season’s win against the Tigers.

Milroe didn’t wow through the air, completing 12 of his 18 passes for a season-low 109 yards, but he shredded the LSU defense with his legs, gaining 185 yards on 12 carries, the most he has had in his career.

“He’s got a superpower when it comes to running the football,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “You can see him not just be a guy that gets first downs but finishes in the end zone.”

He now has the most rushing touchdowns in a single season by an Alabama quarterback and became just the second player, along with former running back Shaun Alexander, in Crimson Tide history to rush for at least four touchdowns in two separate games.

Jam Miller

The running back delivered a dual-threat performance, as he led the team in receiving and had the most rushing yards out of Crimson Tide running backs.

His 13 carries for 38 yards on the ground weren’t spectacular, but he snagged five catches for 50 yards.

Miller was an important safety valve option out of the backfield for Milroe, as two of his five catches resulted in third-down conversions, one of which just barely missed out on being a touchdown.

Jihaad Campbell

The linebacker was everywhere for the Crimson Tide during the game. He led the team in tackles with 12, tackles for loss with three and sacks with 1.5 while also recording a pass breakup.

One of Campbell’s sacks was a big strip sack on LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the second quarter. Alabama recovered the fumble and scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to go up by 15.

“We were going into the game with violent intentions,” Campbell said. “That’s the whole mindset.”

Deontae Lawson

It was a great day for the linebacker and team captain, as he recorded seven tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception

Lawson’s interception was the first of his collegiate career and was a massive turn, as LSU had a chance to make it a one-score game out of the half, but the interception on the last play of a long 15-yard drive took any ounce of momentum the Tigers had. It put Alabama in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.

“I think that’s one of the biggest plays there in the game,” DeBoer said. “Big swing of energy there.”

The Crimson Tide will return to Tuscaloosa to take on Mercer on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.