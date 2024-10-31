Light Up The Night raises hundreds for people with cancer

Courtesy of Universities Against Cancer Universities Against Cancer hosted its annual Light Up the Night event on Monday.

Universities Against Cancer hosted its annual Light Up the Night event on the Quad on Monday, showcasing over a hundred lanterns dedicated to people affected by cancer.

Last week, students who donated $5 to Universities Against Cancer received a lantern to decorate in honor of any loved one affected by cancer. Each lantern had a personalized, uplifting message supporting those fighting against cancer.

Many of the students in attendance had been personally affected by cancer.

“In 2020, my grandmother and my aunt were both diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Ben Turberville, a sophomore majoring in hospitality management. “I wrote their names on my lantern to honor them because I really love them.”

Not only did Light Up the Night display hundreds of lanterns lining the Quad, but Universities Against Cancer also created a large breast cancer awareness tribute, consisting of 382 pink flags planted on the Quad in the shape of a ribbon. The UAC organization said these flags resembled the 382 lives lost to breast cancer every five hours.

Lucas Ealy, a sophomore and the founder of Universities Against Cancer, said he was proud of the awareness the campaign brought to the cause, and also of the financial support these donations can offer people who have cancer.

“For many people, cancer is a huge financial burden,” Ealy said. “We want people to not have to choose between life-saving treatment or bankruptcy.”

While donations are still being counted, Ealy projected that Universities Against Cancer has already raised around $500.

The proceeds will be donated to both DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis.

“We want the money that we raise here from Tuscaloosa residents to stay in and help this community,” Ealy said. “There’s groups on campus that do a lot of great fundraising for cancer, but the money usually gets sent off nationwide or even statewide, and we want ours to stay local.”