‘Just a boy with a dream’: From East Africa to the heart of the South, and then the Olympics.

Courtesy of UA Athletics Former Alabama sprinter Tarsis Orogot poses after a race.

In 2019, Ugandan sprinter Tarsis Orogot left everything behind and moved to Kenya in order to train. Five years later, he is an Olympian.

When Orogot left, he had little money, no job and no sponsorships.

“I just had my dream,” Orogot said. “It became my statement.”

He created his personal motto, “Just a boy with a dream,” shortly after leaving Uganda. His motto is now featured in the bio of both his Instagram and X accounts. The statement is also a frequent caption on his posts.

Orogot competed in the 2021 World Athletics U20 championships in Nairobi, Kenya, and finished fourth in the 200m final, running a 20.57. The winner of the race, Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike, ran a 20.21. After this championship, Orogot began to get offers to run at the collegiate level.

“I got different offers, and I tried to see which would best fit me,” Orogot said. “I noticed Alabama had others like Kirani James and Jereem Richards, and they had a similar running style to mine, and that’s what made me decide to go to Alabama.”

James and Richards are both Alabama alumni. James won gold in the 400m at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and Richards won gold in the 400m at the 2022 World Indoor Championships.

Once again, Orogot left everything behind to pursue his dreams.

In his first season at Alabama, Orogot finished sixth in the 200m at the SEC championships and eighth in the 200m at the NCAA championships. Returning for his second season in 2022-23, Orogot helped the Alabama 4x400m team bring home silver at the SEC championships. At the same meet, he won bronze in the 200m.

“When you’re actually running, your mind is clear,” Orogot said. “You’re just trying to give it your best and hold your form … just doing what you’ve trained to do.”

After running a 19.75-second 200m and winning gold at the 2024 SEC championships, Orogot punched his ticket to the Paris Olympics, representing Uganda.

“It was amazing. It was a long time coming,” Orogot said. “I dreamt of that moment for a very long time, and I was very excited.”

Orogot said that upon arriving in Paris ahead of the Games, he never wanted the feeling to end.

“It was surreal. Once you get there, you feel so fulfilled and so happy,” he said. “You’re in that moment that you’ve always dreamed of.”

All eyes were on his socks when Orogot walked onto the world stage ahead of his heat in the Stade de France. In his Olympic debut, he made headlines wearing socks adorned with famous underwater fry cook Spongebob Squarepants.

“I chose Spongebob for that specific day because if you go back to my first race as a junior, I wore the Spongebob socks, and as it was my first Olympic race, it was like full circle for me,” Orogot said. “It’s just something I do to express myself.”

As his race approached and he was introduced, commentators highlighted his socks, showcasing his bright personality in the otherwise high-stress Olympic environment. Donned in his colorful socks, Orogot was fully prepared for the race.

“It’s something you’ve prepared for a long time,” Orogot said. “When the day comes, you’re just ready. … It’s more of just doing what brought you there.”

Orogot ran his way into the semifinals after winning the second heat of the men’s 200m, clocking 20.32 seconds. However, he did not make it to the finals after finishing sixth in his heat, running a 20.64, which was just over half a second shy of the winner.

Orogot returns to the Alabama track and field team for the 2024-25 season, possibly adding to his already long list of accolades, including a Ugandan record for the 100m and 200m.