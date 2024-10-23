Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White


Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

No. 11 Alabama men’s golf finishes 14th at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Elijah Burks, Staff Writer
October 23, 2024
Courtesy of UA Athletics
Alabama Golfer Jonathan Griz in action at the Watersound Invitational at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City Beach, FL on Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024.

No. 11 Alabama men’s golf finished 14th at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Oct. 18-20.

The tournament featured a field of nine teams ranked inside the top 50 nationally, including No. 7 Virginia and No. 9 Georgia Tech.

Day 1 of the event ended with Alabama in a 10th-place tie after the first 18 holes, with a score of 6-over-par 294.

Dominic Clemons led the team during the day with an opening round score of even-par 72. Clemens finished with three birdies and three bogeys and ended the day in a tie for 21st place.

Nick Gross and Jonathan Griz weren’t far behind, as the two carded a score of 1-over par 73 for the day, finishing tied for 29th

Gross collected the team’s first eagle of the year, closing with a 2-under-par on his back nine.

The Crimson Tide fared similarly on Day 2 as it did on Day 1, ending tied for 11th place with a score of 7-over-par 583 (294-289).

Clemons had another productive day on the course, carding an impressive bogey-free round and ending with a score of 3-under 69. He had three birdies and 15 pars, which jumped him 15 spots up to eighth place overall.

Gross once again recorded an eagle during the round, finishing the day with a 1-under-par 71 and a tie for 26th place.

The third and final day of the event saw the Crimson Tide score 298 and bring the final team total to a 17-over-par 881, netting a 14th-place result.

Clemons (72-69-79) and Griz (73-75-72) finished the event with a 54-hole score of 4-over-par 220 and finished tied for 42nd.

Gross finished one stroke back, tying for 49th with a score of 5-over 221 (73-71-77). Jones Free (78-74-75) and Jack Mitchell (76-77-74) each finished with scores of 227 and tied for 65th.

Up next for Alabama is a trip to Panama City, Florida, on Feb. 17-19, where the team will participate in the Watersound Invitational.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama running back Justice Haynes (#22) runs as a Tennessee defender attempts to complete a tackle.
What changed for Alabama from Week 7 to Week 8
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) is tackled by a Tennessee defender.
The good, the bad and the (very) ugly for Alabama in 24-17 loss to Tennessee
Alabama defensive back King Mack (#5) tackles a Tennessee player.
Penalties contribute to No. 7 Alabama’s second loss of its season
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) attempts to escape Tennessee defenders.
Alabama’s playoff outlook after loss to Tennessee
Alabama head coach Kristy Curry during press conference during SEC Media Day at Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham, AL on Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024.
Alabama women’s basketball SEC media day highlights: Preseason ranking, roster depth and freshmen progress
Alabama head coach Kristy Curry being interviewed during SEC Media Day at Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham, AL on Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024.
Alabama women’s basketball players, coach discuss new transfer additions