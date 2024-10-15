How students spent time with their families during Family Weekend 2024

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Students and their families celebrate Family Weekend on the Quad.

The University of Alabama held its annual Family Weekend on campus over the weekend.

During this year’s Family Weekend, the University offered a variety of events for students and their families, including the Family Weekend Kickoff Concert, Movie Under the Stars with University Programs, Family Weekend Tailgate, Family Weekend Brunch at Lakeside Dining Hall and a Family Weekend Outdoor Yoga class.

Along with the scheduled events, students were able to show their families around campus and the surrounding area, attend the game on Saturday and introduce them to their friends.

Kayleigh Pritchard, a sophomore majoring in business cyber security, was visited by her grandparents, mom, dad, aunt and two brothers.

“We went to Baumhower’s and then yesterday, we just stayed at my apartment and grilled food outside. Tonight we’re going to Chuck’s,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard’s family also went to the game against South Carolina on Saturday, and it was the first time they had cheered on the Crimson Tide together since last year’s Family Weekend.

“It was very nail-biting,” Pritchard said regarding this year’s game.

Everett Morris, a sophomore double majoring in finance and economy, was visited by his dad, mom, younger brother and two dogs.

“[We went] downtown to the pub to watch the game, and then we’ve kind of just been running around town. We went down to the Black Warrior River Trail to walk the dogs,” Morris said. “It’s nice to have the folks around to see what everything is like on campus.”

As of fall 2024, 57.7% of University students are out of state. For some students, Family Weekend was the first time they have seen their families since August.

“We got dinner with some friends of mine [at] Thai Basil Sushi II,” said Joshua Wernli, a sophomore majoring in accounting who spent his weekend with his mom and dad.

Abbie Caldwell’s mom, dad, grandmother and two sisters came to visit her.

“We walked around, I showed them my classes, and then we ate in the dining halls,” said Caldwell, a freshman majoring in elementary education. Caldwell also said that she and her family went to the Jazz Brunch at Lakeside Dining Hall on Sunday morning to enjoy breakfast and music.