Culture Pick | Five of the most anticipated movies for the rest of 2024

There is no question that 2024 has been a year of some major releases. There have been box office hits such as “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine” as well as films with huge critical success like “Dune: Part Two” and “Challengers.” While the year’s end is quickly approaching, there are a number of highly-anticipated movies yet to come out. From the Yellow Brick Road to the Pride Lands of Africa, here are five films coming out in the final months of 2024.

“Wicked”

Release Date: Nov. 22

Adapted from the successful Broadway play, “Wicked” acts as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.” It follows Elphaba and Glinda, two witches who become unlikely friends. Elphaba is played by Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo, while Glinda is portrayed by popular singer and songwriter Ariana Grande. The film also stars Jeff Goldblum as the notorious Wizard and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

“Wicked” acts as the first of a two-part series of films, and it follows the first half of the play. Its sequel, “Wicked: Part Two” is set to release in November 2025.

“Gladiator II”

Release Date: Nov. 22

Last summer, July 22 was “Barbenheimer,” the day on which both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were released in theaters. However, in 2024, there will be “Glicked.” Both releasing on Nov. 22, “Gladiator II” and “Wicked” make for an interesting double feature, despite not being on the level of the juggernauts that made up Barbenheimer.

Director Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” is a sequel 24 years in the making, taking place about 19 years after the original “Gladiator” film. Paul Mescal takes over as the franchise’s new lead, with Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Pedro Pascal rounding out the star-studded cast. The story follows Lucius, played by Mescal, as he becomes a gladiator after his home is invaded by the Roman army led by Pascal’s Marcus Acacius.

“Moana 2”

Release Date: Nov. 27

It has been over eight years since the first “Moana” film hit theaters, a period of time long enough for audiences to question whether or not there would ever be a sequel. Disney did begin development of a long-form TV series to go on their streaming service, Disney+, but after surprising reports showed that “Moana” was the most watched film on any U.S. streaming service in 2023, the show was reworked into a theatrical release.

Most of the main cast returns, with the iconic duo of Moana and Maui once again being voiced by Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, respectively. The film follows Moana as she sets out into the far seas of Oceania after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. It’s safe to say that after the streaming success that the first film has had, Disney should have another hit on its hands with “Moana 2.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3”

Release Date: Dec. 20

In April 2022, actor Jim Carrey announced that he was retiring from acting.

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road,” Carrey said.

In February 2024, it was announced that Carrey would be returning to the Sonic franchise to reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik.

Whether or not “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” is a script written in gold ink will remain unknown until the film’s release. However, the film does return most of the previous cast, and it brings in Keanu Reeves to voice the film’s villain, Shadow. The film is set to follow Sonic, Knuckles and Tails as they enlist the help of Dr. Robotnik to defeat their powerful new adversary with powers unlike anything they have faced before

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

Release Date: Dec. 20

When it comes to Disney remaking its own films in live-action, its batting average is on the level of a middle-schooler hitting against MLB pitcher and hall of famer Cy Young. One of many examples lies in 2019’s “The Lion King,” a film that didn’t do well with critics but made over $1.6 billion at the global box office.

When it comes to making sequels, however, especially with Disney, the money matters much more than the ratings.

To helm the sequel, the studio brought in Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, known for films such as “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” It’s a definite change of pace for Jenkins in terms of style, but Disney could use more artistic and established directors. It follows Simba, who, after becoming king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.