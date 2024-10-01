Gianna Paul sets career high for goals in a season in 2-2 tie against Georgia

CW / Elijah McWhorter Forward Gianna Paul celebrates during game against Florida Atlantic Aug. 29.

Alabama drew 2-2 on the road against Georgia on Sunday, the Crimson Tide’s fourth consecutive tie. The team now has a 0-0-4 record in conference play.

Forward Gianna Paul scored the first goal of the game in the 27th minute off a cross from defender Gessica Skorka. This tallied Paul’s ninth goal of the season, which is now her career high.

Alabama held the lead for less than three minutes before Georgia came in with its first goal of the night from midfielder Amber Nguyen.

The score remained tied for nearly 15 minutes before, in the 42nd minute, forward Neyda Swan shot a loose ball into the upper right corner. The half ended 2-1 in favor of the Crimson Tide.

“Once again, I was happy with our effort and performance,” Alabama head coach Wes Hart said. “We created some great opportunities and scored two really nice goals.”

Alabama held the lead until the 57th minute, when the Bulldogs scored another goal, this time from forward Margie Detrizio, with an assist from midfielder Summer Denigan who was assisted by midfielder Summer Denigan.

“[It’s] Disappointing that we did not get out of Athens with three points,” Hart said. “We played well against a very good Georgia team.”

While Crimson Tide goalkeeper Coralie Lallier posted five saves, Alabama forced Georgia goalie Jordan Brown to perform double-digit stops for the second time this season. She had 10 saves this game.

“We nearly had a few more [goals] if it wasn’t for some incredible saves by their goalkeeper,” Hart said. “But that result/point does not hurt us. Results on the road in this league are hard.”

Alabama hosts Kentucky on Friday at 7 p.m. CT, and the game can be streamed on SEC Network+. It will also be the team’s annual Power of Pink match.