Germie Bernard, “Prepared for the moment”

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (#5) runs with the ball during warmups prior to the game against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.

Wide receiver Germie Bernard’s journey to Alabama, following coach Kalen DeBoer, has positioned him as a key playmaker for the Crimson Tide’s explosive offense.

When Bernard transferred to Alabama in January, it marked the second time he went to play for DeBoer’s staff after previously transferring to Washington, where DeBoer formerly coached, from Michigan State after the 2022 season.

Bernard knew there was no choice but to follow DeBoer and his staff to Alabama after his experience with them during the 2023 season, making it all the way to the national championship.

“Just the love and support they have for their players and how they want each and every one of them to be great,” Bernard said. “Not just as football players but also as men.”

Bernard also knew that transferring to Alabama was beneficial to him, as he would be a top receiver in a DeBoer-led offense. It’s a title that worked out well last season for Washington’s receiving room, as it had three wide receivers selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, the highest being Rome Odunze, who was drafted ninth overall.

“If you look at the track record for Coach DeBoer’s offense, you’ve seen what they’ve done and the numbers that they’ve put up,” Bernard said. “That’s just something you really want to be a part of as a receiver.”

After an impressive A-Day game in which Bernard hauled in three catches for 122 yards, DeBoer praised him for his ability as a playmaker.

“That’s what he does,” DeBoer said after the game. “He’s a physical guy. The ball’s up in the air, it’s his, he’s got that mindset. I think the guys, the quarterbacks in particular, they believe in him. He’s gonna be a good one for us, that’s for sure.”

Even as the fourth wide receiver on Washington’s depth chart, Bernard was able to haul in 34 receptions for 419 yards last season.

Bernard is now listed as a starting wide receiver for the first time and is expected to be a leader for the Crimson Tide offense.

“I’ve been in the process of being prepared for this moment,” Bernard said. “Just being behind three NFL guys at Washington as well as Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed at Michigan State, and watching how they lead and go about things, it just prepared me to come in and have that leader role.”

Quarterback and team captain Jalen Milroe praised Bernard’s leadership ability during his time so far at Alabama.

“He’s been a good leader in the room,” Milroe said. “He’s been special. Special for us, especially for him, he has knowledge of the system and he’s a veteran in college, so he’s been doing a really good job being an effective leader.”

Bernard has also been with wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard both at Alabama and at Washington. Bernard credits Shephard for being able to form an impactful relationship with the wide receiver group.

“I think it’s just the off-the-field stuff that we do as a group. He’ll do things like take us over to his house and get to know his family,” Bernard said. “The way Shep is able to build that bond with each of his players, it’s a feeling where we can contact him any time and just know he’ll be there for us. He’s been a tremendous part of my life.”

Although much of DeBoer’s offensive staff came along to Alabama, Bernard is now under former Washington tight end coach and current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, after his Washington play-caller Ryan Grubb took a job with the Seattle Seahawks.

When asked about Bernard, Sheridan praised him for having a great spring and also credited him for being a leader of the team.

“He’s a great football player,” Sheridan said. “Certainly, in addition to that, his leadership, his character, who he is as a person, his willingness to help those around him, he wants his teammates to do well. Obviously has knowledge of the systems and has played in it previously. Germ’s been great and we’re lucky to have him.”

Even though Bernard is now residing in Tuscaloosa, a completely different area compared to the likes of Washington and his hometown of Las Vegas, he credits the people and the “Southern hospitality” for helping make Tuscaloosa home for him.

“A big thing is when you go to restaurants and stuff, the servers are tremendous and kind, and I feel like that’s the biggest difference for me,” Bernard said. “When you go to restaurants elsewhere, you don’t get that same hospitality..”

Although what Bernard loved about Tuscaloosa was the warm welcome, the Alabama heat hasn’t been something he’s enjoyed.

“I can’t even lie, it was tough,” Bernard said. “I definitely wanted to stop practice for a minute so I could regroup, but you just gotta push through it. It was good but it was tough.”

Bernard is prepared for the task to help lead the Crimson Tide offense to great levels of success and put up explosive numbers week in and week out in 2024.