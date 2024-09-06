Athletes, actors and scandals: The unforgettable cast of DWTS season 33

Courtesy of BBC Worldwide Americas The cast of “Dancing with the Stars” released on Wednesday.

The glittering ballroom is back, and with it comes a new star-studded cast ready to twirl, dip and dazzle on the latest season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Season 33 promises to bring more excitement, emotion and drama as celebrities from various walks of life pair up with professional dancers to compete for the win, as an eclectic mix of personalities hit the dance floor this year.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Gymnastics fans might be thrilled to see this American pommel horse bronze medalist trade his signature apparatus for ballroom shoes. His precision and strength could make him a frontrunner as he transitions from gymnastics to the dance floor.

Anna Delvey

Known for her scandalous rise and fall as the “Soho Grifter,” Delvey, who recently finished serving time, brings a controversial edge to the show. Love her or hate her, she and her ankle monitor are sure to be memorable.

Phaedra Parks

Reality TV’s Southern belle is no stranger to the spotlight, having made waves on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Parks’ charm and charisma could win over fans once again — this time with some well-executed dance moves.

Joey Graziadei

Fresh from his stint as “The Bachelor,” Graziadei is stepping into another realm of reality TV. The heartthrob’s journey to find love may have prepared him for ballroom success, but he still needs to rely on his partner for support as he navigates the challenges ahead.

Eric Roberts

The veteran actor and older brother of Julia Roberts brings Hollywood gravitas to the competition. Known for his roles in films like “The Dark Knight” and “Runaway Train,” Roberts will need to tap into his versatility as an actor to master the intricate choreography and intense competition.

Ilona Maher

The TikTok-famous rugby player and Olympian lit up social media with her infectious personality. She’s no stranger to athletic challenges, but she might have a difficult time making the leap from the field to the dance floor.

Danny Amendola

As a former NFL wide receiver, Amendola is ready to show that he’s still got moves, even after leaving the football field. His agility and competitive nature will serve him well as he takes on the fast-paced routines.

Chandler Kinney

Known for her roles in Disney’s “Zombies” movies and the TV show “Lethal Weapon,” this young actress has the charisma and energy to shine on the show. Fans are eager to see her Disney Channel charm in the ballroom.

Brooks Nader

This Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is ready to bring her elegance and confidence from the runway to the dance floor. While she’s no stranger to the spotlight, the ballroom presents a new challenge that will test her rhythm and coordination. Known for her poise and grace, Nader’s ability to adapt under pressure will be key as she aims to transform her modeling skills into captivating performances.

Reginald VelJohnson

Best known for playing Carl Winslow, the lovable cop on “Family Matters,” VelJohnson brings nostalgia to the show. Trying to tap into the rhythm of his ‘90s sitcom heyday, VelJohnson might struggle to keep up with the younger contestants.

Tori Spelling

“The Beverly Hills, 90210” star has experience with being on TV, but this time, Spelling will face a new kind of pressure. As Spelling joins the list of “90210” celebrities that have been on “Dancing with the Stars,” she will have to navigate the highs and lows of competition.

Jenn Tran

This bachelorette, influencer and entrepreneur has amassed a large following online, and fans will be eager to see how she will handle the rigors of ballroom dancing. Tran’s social media-savvy personality could bring fresh energy to the show.

Dwight Howard

Rounding out the cast is a former NBA superstar, who was a towering 6-10 presence on the basketball court. His size and stature may pose a challenge in certain routines, but with his athleticism and agility, Howard could bring a unique edge to the dance floor.