UA student arrested for sex crimes, may have multiple victims

Courtesy of Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Gambill Gentry is currently being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Content warning: This story contains references to sexual assault and other acts readers may find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

Authorities arrested and booked 23-year-old UA student Gambill Gentry into the Tuscaloosa County Jail Thursday on multiple first-degree felony charges, including rape, sodomy and multiple counts of voyeurism, a Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit release said. The charges were filed following a female UA student’s report to police that he assaulted her.

According to court documents, the alleged incident occurred July 13, and Gentry allegedly documented the rape with his cell phone and sent images to the woman’s friend. Investigators searched his cell phone and found explicit images taken during the time the alleged rape occurred that corroborated the woman’s account of events. Included in the images was the text “Easy rape tn.”

The four first-degree voyeurism charges apparently stem from these explicit images, as court documents said that they were allegedly taken without the woman’s consent, with at least one depicting her unconscious.

“The well-being, safety and security of every member of the UA community is our top priority,” said Alex House, associate director of communications for the University. “The University has no tolerance for sexual misconduct and has banned the suspect from campus.”

The Tuscaloosa VCU release said that the woman met an acquaintance at a local bar, but the next day she woke up with no memory of the night before and suspected she was assaulted. The alleged videos and photos obtained from Gentry’s phone “clearly” showed that the woman was unconscious during the incident, the release added.

“Evidence recovered during the investigation into the suspect leads investigators to believe that there may be other victims unknown to law enforcement,” the release said. “The Violent Crimes Unit encourages anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Gentry’s to contact the VCU at (205) 464-8690.”

Currently, Gentry is being held on no bond in accordance with “Aniah’s Law,” a recent amendment to the Alabama constitution that expanded judges’ ability to deny bond at their discretion for certain serious offenses, including rape. An “Aniah’s Law” hearing deciding whether Gentry will be released on bond is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Attorneys Tommy Spina, Brett Bloomston and Ben Preston are representing Gentry. Spina has represented at least one other UA student recently, a Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity member who was charged with criminal hazing and harassment.

Gentry voluntarily surrendered immediately after learning of his arrest warrant while at his North Carolina home, Spina said.

Spina said the defense is hopeful that Gentry will receive bond, as he has no significant criminal history and poses no flight risk.

Gentry will waive his right to a preliminary trial, which usually determines whether there is sufficient evidence for a case to be presented to a grand jury for indictment, and his case will move to the grand jury, Spina said.