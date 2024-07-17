Six Alabama baseball players drafted to MLB, led by first-rounder Ben Hess

CW / Hayden Hutchison Alabama pitcher Ben Hess is the school’s fifth first-rounder in team history.

The 2024 MLB draft, held July 14-16, saw six current Alabama players and three signees drafted into the league. In addition, two free agents signed on Wednesday.

Alabama pitcher Ben Hess was selected 26th overall by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, becoming the fifth first-rounder in Crimson Tide history and the second-highest pick overall after Joe Vitiello (No. 7) in 1991.

A junior pitcher, Hess is known for his power arm and elite talent despite battling injuries during his time at Alabama. Over three years, he appeared in 33 games (30 starts), recording a 12-6 mark with a 4.81 ERA and 205 strikeouts in 138.1 innings. He holds the Alabama career record for strikeouts per nine innings with 13.34.

In the 2024 season, Hess made 15 starts, achieving a team-high five wins and 106 strikeouts, which put him fifth on Alabama’s single-season list. His 70 strikeouts in SEC play ranked third among conference pitchers.

“He fits what we are looking for in a potential top-of-the-line MLB starter,” said Damon Oppenheimer, Yankees director of amateur scouting. “He’s a big, power RHP that can throw two breaking balls and can reach up to 97. We think there is even more to come from Ben with our player development program.”

Hess’s selection makes him the highest-drafted pitcher in Alabama history and the 12th Alabama player picked by the Yankees.

Day 2

Carter Johnson, signee — 2nd round (56th overall) pick by the Miami Marlins

Gage Miller, junior infielder — 3rd round (92nd overall) pick by the Miami Marlins

Greg Farone, senior pitcher — 7th round (208th overall) pick by the San Francisco Giants

Miller is a power-hitting third baseman who led Alabama’s offense. After spending two years at Bishop State Community College, he started all 55 games in his first season at Alabama and earned both second-team All-American honors and ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region Second Team.

He led the team in hits, home runs, RBIs, runs, total bases, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. He posted a .381 average with 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 RBIs and 72 runs. Miller ranked top 10 in the SEC in several offensive categories.

Farone, who started his collegiate career at Herkimer College and spent 2023 at Louisville, became Alabama’s Friday night starter by the end of 2024. He appeared in 17 games (16 starts), with a 4-3 record and a complete game shutout against Ole Miss. Farone recorded a 5.02 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 71.2 innings, limiting opposing hitters to a .267 average.

Day 3

Ian Petrutz, junior outfielder — 12th round (351st overall) pick by the Chicago White Sox

Pierce George, sophomore pitcher — 13th round (379th overall) pick by the Chicago White Sox

Colby Jones, signee — 13th round (401st overall) pick by the Atlanta Braves

TJ McCants, senior outfielder — 16th round (469th overall) pick by the Chicago White Sox

Trent Hodgdon, signee — 17th round (509th overall) pick by the Cincinnati Reds

Petrutz, a junior outfielder, ranked second on the team in doubles, walks, and on-base percentage (.447) and led the team with a .351 average in SEC play.

Pierce George, a sophomore pitcher, made 12 bullpen appearances in 2024, posting a 1-0 record with a 4.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11.1 innings. He played at Texas in 2023.

TJ McCants, a senior outfielder, led the team in doubles and stolen bases, ranked second in home runs and RBIs, and fielded a perfect 1.000 in center. McCants began his collegiate career at Ole Miss, helping lead the Rebels to win the 2022 national championship.

Additional signings

After the three-day draft weekend, two more players signed with teams. Bryce Eblin went to the Chicago White Sox and Mac Guscette went to the Atlanta Braves, both as undrafted free agents.

Eblin, a senior infielder, played in 44 games (41 starts) in 2024 and hit .268 with five doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 RBIs and four stolen bases. Named to the Frisco Classic All-Tournament Team as an infielder, he recorded a .400 (4-10) average over the weekend, contributing one home run, two RBIs, three runs, two walks, two hit-by-pitches and one stolen base.

Guscette, a senior catcher, was nominated in 2024 as a semifinalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, an award given to the nation’s top Division I catcher.

During the 2024 season, Guscette ranked second on the team and 11th in the conference with a .439 on-base percentage in conference games.

Players with remaining eligibility and signees may decide to return to Alabama if they choose not to sign professional contracts.