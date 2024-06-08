UA board of trustees votes to raise tuition for 2024-25 academic year

CW Archive Students walk by the Student Center.

The University of Alabama System board of trustees unanimously approved tuition increases for in-state and out-of state students at UA System schools Thursday.

In the 2024-25 academic year, The University of Alabama’s main campus will raise out-of-state and in-state tuition by 3% to $16,686 and $5,690 per semester, respectively. UAB’s tuition will likewise increase 3%, and UAH’s will increase 4%.

In 2023-24 tuition at the University’s main campus was $5,500 for in-state students and $16,200 for out-of -state students.

Last June, the board voted to raise out-of-state tuition by 3% but froze the in-state tuition rate. Last year was the sixth year in the previous seven where tuition rates were frozen for The University of Alabama, then-Chancellor of the UA System Finis St. John IV said at the board’s June 2023 meeting.

“We have thoroughly vetted and benchmarked these adjustments to our peer institutions to ensure that our tuition remains at or below average amongst our peers,” Dana Keith, Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration, said.

In the past, the UA System has cited recent inflation rates as a factor the board considers when choosing to raise tuition. In the U.S., average prices for urban consumers rose 3.4% between April 2023 and April 2024.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, for the 2022-23 academic year, the University’s lowest reported tuition and fees among the totals for in-state, out-of-state and in-district students was slightly higher than the median of a group of 30 similarly sized institutions. The median for the comparison group was $11,207 compared to the University’s $11,940.