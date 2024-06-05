Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

The Crimson White
The Crimson White

Nick Saban, Mark Ingram and Chris Samuels named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Samuel Prestipino, Assistant Sports Editor
June 5, 2024
Former+head+coach+Nick+Saban+celebrates+winning+the+SEC+Championship+game+against+Georgia+at+Mercedes-Benz+Stadium+in+Atlanta%2C+GA.
CW / Riley Thompson
Former head coach Nick Saban celebrates winning the SEC Championship game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

The National Football Foundation announced that former Alabama football coach Nick Saban will be on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, just five months after his surprise retirement from coaching.

Joining Saban in representing the Crimson Tide on the ballot are Mark Ingram II and Chris Samuels. Saban was one of nine coaches to make the ballot while Ingram and Samuels were two of the 77 players to make the cut.

These three look to join four former Alabama coaches and 22 former players in the College Football Hall of Fame located in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Nick Saban, head coach (2007-2023)

The legacy that Saban left in Tuscaloosa is virtually unheard of in modern college football. Winning six national championships and nine SEC championships while at Alabama, he has gone down as one of the best coaches in the history of the sport. Saban was named AP Coach of the Year twice during his career and ended with a total of 292 wins, which ranks sixth in college football history

Mark Ingram, running back (2008-2010)

In 2009, Ingram became Alabama’s first Heisman trophy winner, and he has since been named one of the best players in Alabama football history. He earned All-American, All-SEC and co-SEC Player of the Year honors during his time in Tuscaloosa and also led the Crimson Tide to a national championship victory in 2009. 

Ingram was drafted in the first round by the New Orleans Saints in 2011 and was selected to three Pro Bowls during his time in the NFL. He retired from football in July 2023 to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Chris Samuels, offensive lineman (1996-1999)

Samuels was a key contributor to the Crimson Tide’s 1999 SEC title and earned the Outland Trophy, which is given to the nation’s best interior lineman. He also earned All-American honors and was a first-team SEC selection twice during his time at Alabama.

Samuels was chosen with the third pick in the 2000 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders, known formerly as the Washington Redskins, where he played for nine seasons. He was selected to six Pro Bowls while in Washington and has his name in the franchise’s Ring of Fame.

The finalized list of coaches and players that have been voted into the College Football Hall of Fame will be officially announced in early 2025 with other details still to be determined. 

