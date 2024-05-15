Alabama baseball clinches weekend series win over the LSU Tigers

CW / Hayden Hutchison Alabama infielder Max Grant attempts to tag a runner from LSU out.

The Crimson Tide baseball team won 2-1 in its final home series of the regular season against the LSU Tigers this weekend.

In Game 1, LSU maintained its lead throughout the game, but Alabama’s late-game surge, including a home run from centerfielder TJ McCants and a hit from right fielder William Hamiter, secured the win.

This win marked a historic victory against the Tigers, breaking Alabama’s losing streak against LSU that has endured since the Crimson Tide’s last triumph on May 7, 2022.

LSU then returned the favor, taking the win over Alabama 6-3 in Game 2. The Tigers’ strong defense and key hits propelled them to victory, setting the stage for Game 3 to see who would take the series.

Alabama emerged victorious over the LSU Tigers in this deciding game, clinching the series win.

The game started with Alabama pitcher Ben Hess striking out all three leadoff batters in the first inning.

Hess emphasized the importance of maintaining a steady rhythm and consistently throwing strikes to gain an advantage.

“I think for me, a lot of it’s just the tempo,” Hess said.

Alabama found its momentum in the second inning, as catcher Mac Guscette hit a drive past second to load all the bases. A center-field drive from Hamiter then brought home first baseman Will Hodo to score for the Crimson Tide.

A pitching change for LSU didn’t halt Alabama’s momentum, as second baseman Max Grant’s RBI extended the team’s lead before Hamiter was tagged out while attempting to steal home.

From there LSU continued to fight back, scoring runs in the fourth and fifth innings and capitalizing on an Alabama pitching change. An eighth-inning drive by LSU brought the Tigers dangerously close to stealing the victory from Alabama, giving the Crimson Tide a narrow lead of 4-3.

With the pressure on, pitcher Braylon Myers struck out outfielder Jake Brown to end the game and secure the series win for the Crimson Tide.

The team will travel to Auburn for a weekend series starting Thursday.