Alabama track and field breaks records, captures five gold medals at SEC outdoor championships

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Track Athlete Doris Lemngole during the SEC Championships at Pressly Stadium in Gainsville, FL on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Alabama track and field competed in the 2024 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 9-11 at James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

The Crimson Tide came away with 11 total medals, five of which were gold.

Head coach Dan Waters said he was proud of his team’s accomplishments this weekend.

“In all my years of coaching and being around this sport, I’ve never witnessed a collegiate track and field meet better than what we had this weekend,” Waters said.

On opening day, junior Victor Kiprop etched his name in SEC history by winning his third consecutive SEC gold medal in the men’s 10,000-meter run with his time of 29:36.95. Kiprop is now the only person in SEC history to win three 10,000-meter races in a row.

Kiprop also won the bronze medal in the men’s 5,000-meter race on Saturday with his 15:25.86 performance.

Sophomore Hilda Olemomoi won her first career SEC gold medal in the women’s 10,000-meter run with a time of 33:47.19.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, junior Carson Burian and freshman Doris Lemngole medaled in their respective events.

Burian claimed silver with a time of 8:59.72 in the men’s event.

Lemngole earned gold with her record-setting time of 9:28.21. She brought Alabama its first women’s steeplechase gold medal and now owns the meet and facility record. Lemngole also won a silver medal in the women’s 5,000-meter race on Saturday with a 15:25.86 time.

Lemngole accumulated 18 points and tied for a share of the women’s Commissioner trophy for earning the highest score by an individual during the conference meet.