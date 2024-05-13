Alabama women’s golf season draws to a close at NCAA regionals

The Alabama women’s golf team participated in the NCAA regionals in Cle Elum, Washington, this week. The Crimson Tide did not qualify for the second round, officially ending the team’s 2024 campaign.

In a region packed with talented teams like Stanford and Duke, Alabama needed a nearly perfect all-around performance to come away with a victory. Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide couldn’t do so.

The squad ended the regional with a final team score of 916, which was enough for 10th place out of the 12 competing schools. As a result, Alabama missed the top-5 cut necessary to make the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship.

Sophomores Kynadie Adams and Mattie Frick were bright spots for the Crimson Tide as they each finished within the top 35. Adams was the team’s best player throughout the regional, finishing the tournament in a season-high 34th place out of the 396 players in attendance with a final score of 11-over-par 227 (77-74-76).

Frick finished right behind her in 35th place with a final score of 12-over-par 228 (75-78-75) — her second highest finish of the year.

Freshman Harriet Lockley had an impressive showing in her first ever collegiate regional, bringing home a 47th overall finish after moving three spots up the leaderboard. She ended the tournament at 16-over-par 232 (77-78-77).

Senior Sarah Edwards nailed several shots during the final round, drilling two birdies and shooting up the player leaderboard to 50th place. Edwards finished the tournament with a score of 17-over-par 233 (75-81-77).

The Stanford Cardinal finished the regional in first place with a score of 17-under-par 847 (284-274-289), who ended the tournament 19 strokes better than the second-place Duke Blue Devils.

Virginia, Arizona State and San Jose State will be heading to the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional Championship in addition to Stanford and Duke.

The Crimson Tide will look to reload this offseason and make a push for its second championship next spring.