Baseball team extends winning streak to eight straight over Troy

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama extended its winning streak over Troy to eight straight games after edging out the Trojans 7-6.

The Alabama Crimson Tide faced off against the No. 21-ranked Troy Trojans and came away with a 7-6 victory Tuesday. With the midweek game victory, the Crimson Tide now boasts a 30-18 overall record and an eight-game win streak against Troy.

The action began in the first inning. Third baseman Gage Miller displayed his patience at the plate, drawing a walk and promptly stole second base to put himself in scoring position.

Despite left fielder Ian Petrutz’s strikeout, the Crimson Tide managed to find and seize opportunities. First baseman Will Hodo was hit by a pitch, and centerfielder TJ McCants drove in the first run of the game. Troy’s defense tightened up, however, turning a double play to escape further damage.

Alabama right fielder William Hamiter got his first homer of the season in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 4-0. Following Hamiter’s homerun, Bryce Eblin advanced to third base. Petrutz stepped up to the plate and despite getting out at first, secured an RBI as Eblin crossed home plate, extending Alabama’s lead to 5-0.

Yet the Trojan offense continued to apply pressure as both right fielder Ethan Kavanagh and first baseman Will Butcher drew walks and advanced on a wild pitch. Shortstop Tremayne Cobb Jr. then hit an infield groundball resulting in an out at third, but the Trojans scored a run, putting the score at 5-1.

Alabama changed its pitching strategy in the fifth inning, bringing in junior Aidan Moza, but the Trojans started to pick up the pace. A deep hit from Kavanagh brought in two runs, putting the score at 5-3.

Butcher brought in more runners with a deep ball hit to the outfield to tie the game to 5-5.

In the sixth inning, Hamiter once again put Alabama ahead, launching another home run. But Troy came back with another double from third baseman Aidan Gilroy, which brought the Trojans another run to make the score 7-6 going into the last inning.

With the Tide clinging to a one-run lead, Troy mounted one last rally, threatening to snatch the victory. When it mattered most Alabama’s defense held firm, securing the final outs and sealing the win.

As the game unfolded, the Crimson Tide’s energy surged. Head coach Rob Vaughn commended his team’s gritty performance, underscoring their tenacity and unity in overcoming challenges to secure the win.

“You saw the energy start to come back in our guys the more that we played tonight,” Vaughn said. “When we showed up to the yard today some guys were still a little bit dehydrated, and we were still missing some guys out there. But what a gritty effort by us against a really good Troy team.”

The team will be back in action at home Saturday for Game 2 in its series against the LSU Tigers.