UA officials prepare for crowds at DeBoer’s A-Day debut

CW/ Natalie Teat The Strip receives an influx of visitors every Alabama football gameday.

The University, expecting a large crowd at new head football coach Kalen DeBoer’s debut with the Crimson Tide, is preparing logistics and security for Saturday’s A-Day game.

Last year’s A-Day was marked by overcrowding on the Strip, a Joyride shutdown and unfounded rumors of a shooting on the Strip; this year, the University anticipates the same crowd as a typical game day.

Nick Frenz, associate director of event management in the University’s transportation-services office, spoke to the media Wednesday about what fans can expect.

Security

Frenz said the University is planning for an A-Day crowd that could potentially reach 90,000 people.

“Going back to after A-Day last year, I think everybody saw a recognizable beef up in security on the Strip,” Frenz said. “New procedures were put in place; there’s the new police outpost that’s on the Strip now.”

In February 2023, prior to last year’s A-Day, the Tuscaloosa Police Department and UAPD opened a joint precinct on the Strip in a temporary location. They have since moved into a permanent location.

“The things that are typically handled, you know, Thursday through Sunday on the Strip, it’s going to be the same — road closures, things like that, that are going to take place,” Frenz said. “So the plan may be beefed up, but it’s not going to be altered in any way that would reduce the safety of fans and students and residents.”

Getting to the game

The University’s website for game days has a map of available parking.

“Basically, all the parking on the east side of campus is free of charge, and we’re running the buses,” Frenz said.

The buses will be running from several locations and parking lots around campus.

He said there are around 5,000 parking spaces available. The shuttles will start at 7 a.m. and will run until 90 minutes after the game, which will kick off at 3 p.m.

Impact on the city

Frenz said the influx of people for UA football has a large impact on Tuscaloosa.

“Between A-Day and seven regular season games, you get to see 90,000-plus people pour into campus and take in what’s great about the University and what’s great about University of Alabama athletics,” Frenz said.

Many local business owners have said that they rely on game day business.

“It’s the biggest revenue generator, those eight Saturdays. … It’s definitely great for the local economy,” Frenz said.