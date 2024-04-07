Alabama gymnastics keeps on dancing into NCAA championship semifinals

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama gymnast Gabby Gladieux jumps on the balance beam during the NCAA Regional Final at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI on Saturday, Apr 6, 2024.

Alabama gymnastics was looking for a spot to compete in the national championships this season after a tough end to its season last year, when the team came up short in the regional finals. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide competed against Oklahoma, Penn State, and Ohio State. For a shot in the national championships, Alabama needed to place in the top two teams, and the Crimson Tide did just that with a score of 197.575.

“A year ago at this time, we were a great gymnastics team but mentally and emotionally, we didn’t always respond the best in moments that challenged us,” head coach Ashley Johnston said. “We took a year and really dug in, worked on our culture, worked on our mindset and worked on our mental [and] emotional preparation, and it’s just so fulfilling to see that pay off in moments like this.”

Alabama placed second. In first place was Oklahoma with a score of 198.4. Ohio State finished third with a score of 197.2, and Penn State finished fourth with a score of 197.05. These scores will lead Alabama and Oklahoma to keep dancing into the national championships.

“What a night. I am so incredibly proud of this group,” Johnston said. “They were gutsy, they were brave, and they stayed present and focused on the things that they could control while taking it step-by-step, routine-by-routine, approach-after-approach to put together a really great performance.”

For the first rotation, Alabama finished second with a score of 49.35 on the uneven bars. Graduate student Luisa Blanco posted the highest score for the Crimson Tide, a 9.925.

The uneven bars title went to Oklahoma’s Audrey Davis, who posted a 9.95.

At the halfway mark, Alabama was in second with a score of 98.7 after scoring a 49.35 on the balance beam. Oklahoma held first place with a score of 99.475. Ohio State was in third with a score of 98.4, and Penn State was in fourth with a score of 98.375.

On the balance beam, graduate student Ella Burgess suffered from a fall and posted a 9.3. Two routines after that, senior Shania Adams competed and posted the highest score for Alabama with a 9.925.

The balance beam title went to Oklahoma’s Katherine LeVasseur and Ragan Smith, who each posted a 9.975.

For the third rotation, Alabama was on the floor. On the floor, Alabama scored a 49.65 to bring its score to 148.35. Oklahoma remained in first place with a score of 148.8.

For the Crimson Tide, on the floor, Alabama’s highest score came from Blanco and junior Lilly Hudson. They each scored a 9.95.

The floor title went to Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers and Ohio State’s Ella Hodges. They each posted a 9.975.

For the final rotation, Alabama competed on the vault and posted a score of 49.225. For the Crimson Tide, Blanco posted the highest score, a 9.9.

The vault title went to Penn State’s Ava Piedrahita and Oklahoma’s Hannah Scheible. They each posted a 9.925.

For the all-around, Bowers took the title with a score of 39.725. Blanco secured second place in the all-around with a score of 39.625. Hudson also competed in the all-around and posted a 39.525.

Alabama gymnastics advances to the Elite Eight, the national championship semifinals. The semifinals begin on April 18 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Overall, I’m just so proud of this group, their collective belief, their gutsy energy, their bravery, and we’re looking forward to getting back out there and we cannot wait to be in Fort Worth,” Johnston said.