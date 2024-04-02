Alabama women’s golf finishes regular season with sixth-place finish at Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

Alabama women’s golf concluded its regular season with a sixth-place finish at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Class in Athens, Georgia this weekend. Auburn won the tournament for the second consecutive time, while Georgia and Florida rounded out the top three.

Alabama finished the weekend with a 20-over-par score of 884 (292-297-294), thanks to the strong contributions of freshman Harriet Lockley, who finished the event earning a 1-over-par 217 (69-75-73). Lockley placed seventh overall on the player leaderboard. This was her second top 20 finish in the Crimson Tide’s last three tournaments and the first top 10 finish of her collegiate career.

Alabama head coach Mic Potter had high praise for Lockley after the match.

“Harriet played great on a difficult golf course, recording her best finish as a collegiate golfer,” he said. “[Assistant coach] Susan [Rosenstiel] and I are so proud of the progress that she has made.”

Senior Elina Sinz also had a good showing for Alabama, finishing tied for 24th overall at 6-over-par 222 (75-74-73) and earning her third top 25 finish of the season. Sinz’s lowest score of the weekend came in an impressive final round, where she finished with a 1-over-par 73.

Other notable performances came from senior Sarah Edwards and sophomore Taylor Kehoe, who both tied for 34th overall and finished at 8-over-par 224. Freshman Kaitlyn Schroeder ended the weekend in 43rd. Schroeder’s lowest round of the tournament ended with a 2-over-par 74.

This was the Crimson Tide’s last test before the SEC championship later in the month, and Potter said he believes his squad inches closer to being a contender in the tournament with every tournament it participates in.

“We are getting a little closer to being a championship team every time out,” Potter said. “Eliminating big numbers and making more putts continues to be a priority.”