Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

4 rescued from Tuscaloosa apartment fire

Ethan Henry, News Editor
March 31, 2024
One+of+the+Lennox+Square+apartments+damaged+by+Sunday%E2%80%99s+fire.
CW / Ethan Henry
One of the Lennox Square apartments damaged by Sunday’s fire.

 A fire broke out at Lennox Square apartments Sunday, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue responded soon after. 

Holly Whigham, a spokesperson for the fire department, wrote via email on Sunday that the department had responded to the fire “shortly before 3 this afternoon.” 

“There were 8 apartments burned, 4 people rescued, 1 person transported,” Whigham wrote. 

Whigham added that 26 apartments were damaged by smoke and water, and she said that the source of the fire was determined to be a cooking fire. 

Sheila Beard, a Lennox Square resident who lives on the top floor, said that she woke up to the smoke detector going off. She ran to the front of her apartment. 

“I didn’t get to the door when our front room window blew out and all I seen was black smoke and fire,” Beard said. 

Beard had to exit through the back window, injuring her ankle in the process. She then went to the emergency room for an assessment, where the chief of the fire department visited her.  

Hours later, Beard said she still had pain from her ankle and scrapes. 

Emilio Montano, a construction engineering major and Lennox Square resident, escaped using the fire escape ladder behind his top-floor apartment. 

Montano said the fire destroyed around half of the things in his apartment. 

“My car took some damage as well; some of it melted, windshield’s gone, blinkers, lights, all that,” Montano said, later looking at the fire-damaged complex and adding, “Best of luck to everybody caught inside of this mess.” 
More to Discover
More in NEWS
The university has begun development for the new childcare center.
New UA child care program accepting applications for enrollment
The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education building.
New UA program aims to encourage students to become teachers
Randall Scholars host Sen. Katie Britt
Randall Scholars host Sen. Katie Britt
WGRC hosted a fall campfire event on Oct. 17, 2023, where different clubs and resources tabled and offered information on the Student Center Lawn.
UA organizations come together to celebrate Take Back the Night event
The Evolve apartment complex is currently under renovation.
Evolve terminates leases, turns apartments into condos
An aerial rendering of the proposed University Beach water park in Northport. Courtesy of University Beach, LLC.
Northport residents fight project
More in TOP STORIES
Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) shoots the ball against Clemson at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, Mar 30, 2024.
Alabama men’s basketball holds off Clemson to advance to school’s first Final Four 
The crowd at the women’s basketball game against LSU on Jan. 18 in Coleman Coliseum.
Women’s basketball draws record engagement
Autherine Lucy at the dedication ceremony of the College of Education on Feb. 25, 2022.
UA women and their legacy honored on campus buildings
Alabama Guard Loyal McQueen (0) shoots a free throw at Moody Center in Austin, TX during the Second Round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament on Sunday, Mar 24, 2024.
Texas Longhorns trample women’s basketball’s hopes at NCAA tournament glory
Alabama gymnast Gabby Gladieux performs her floor routine at the SEC Gymnastics Championship on March 23 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
No. 7 Alabama gymnastics places second at SEC championships
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (#1) during Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Facility in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024.
Key takeaways from Alabama’s 2024 pro day
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in