Alabama+gymnastics+earns+third+198+of+the+season+in+loss+to+No.+1+Oklahoma

On Sunday afternoon, the No. 7 Alabama gymnastics traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the back-to-back reigning national champions. The meet ended with Oklahoma winning 198.775-198.025. Although this meet did not end in the Crimson Tide’s favor, it did mark the team’s third score of 198 or higher for the season, and it made Alabama the first team in the 2024 season to post a score of 198 against Oklahoma.

“This was an incredibly valuable experience,” head coach Ashley Johnston said. “To finish the season on the road, it’s easy to think that we’re just preparing for SEC and postseason at this point, but they didn’t get ahead of themselves. They stayed present, and they wanted to make the absolute most of this moment.”

After Alabama’s first rotation on the uneven bars, the Crimson Tide was in the lead with a score of 49.5. Oklahoma posted a 49.45 on the vault.

For the Crimson Tide, the highest uneven bars score came from graduate student Luisa Blanco, who posted a 9.975. Blanco shared the uneven bars title with Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers, Katherine LeVasseur and Ragan Smith.

For the second rotation, on the vault, the Crimson Tide posted a 49.375 to bring its total score to 98.875. Oklahoma posted a 49.8 on the uneven bars to bring its score to 99.25.

For Alabama, junior Corinne Bunagan posted the highest score on the vault, a 9.925. The vault title was shared between Bunagan and Bowers.

“Corinne has been such an incredible story,” Johnston said. “She has worked so hard for the opportunity to get in this lineup position, and sometimes when you do that you get into the position, and you tense up. Corinne has been the exact opposite. She’s just used her tool, used her process, used her work ethic as her superpower.”

After the third rotation, on the floor, Alabama posted a 49.525 to bring its total score to 148.4. On the balance beam, Oklahoma posted a 49.7 to bring its total score to 148.95.

The Crimson Tide’s highest scoring floor routines came from sophomore Gabby Gladieux and freshman Jamison Sears. Both posted a 9.925, and this marked Sears’ career high on the floor. The floor title went to Bowers, who posted a perfect 10. This landed her the all-around title with a score of 39.85.

“Jamison was the other new addition to the floor lineup today. She’s been really preparing, working hard throughout the season. And she’s had a couple of great exhibition performances under her belt, and was prepared to go in. I think she certainly made a statement tonight,” Johnston said.

For the Crimson Tide’s fourth rotation on the balance beam, Alabama posted a 49.625. On the floor, Oklahoma posted a 49.825.

For Alabama, the highest beam score came from Blanco, who posted a 9.975, following her perfect 10 last weekend. Blanco shared the beam title with Oklahoma’s Faith Torrez.

In the all-around for the Crimson Tide, Blanco and junior Lilly Hudson competed, posting a 39.75 and 39.4, respectively.

Alabama gymnastics will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, to compete in the SEC championships Saturday.

“It’s a quick turnaround, and to be able to come off a great road score like this definitely helps reassure everybody it’s worth the fight, it’s worth the effort,” Johnston said.