The Crimson White
SGA releases unofficial spring election results

Ethan Henry, News Editor
February 27, 2024
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield

The SGA announced the results of the 2024 spring elections Tuesday night.  

Voter turnout for the presidential election was 26.01%, which was slightly lower than last year’s turnout of 28.23%. Only 9,751 of 37,488 eligible voters participated in the presidential election. Presidential candidate Samad Gillani garnered over 90% of the votes for president.  

This election season has seen zero election violation decisions, according to the SGA elections website; this is a dramatic decrease from last year’s elections, during which 14 violation complaints were filed. If no complaints or appeals are still pending three class days after the election, the unofficial results will be deemed final, according to the Elections Board manual. 

The unofficial results are as follows: 

 

Constitutional amendments: 

C-01-23: A vote to update and clarify Articles II and III: Passed 

C-01-24: A vote to update and clarify Amendments V, VI, VII, and VIII: Passed 

C-02-23: A vote to update and clarify Article IV: Passed 

C-02-24: A vote to update and clarify Amendments IX, X, XI, and XII: Passed 

C-03-24: A vote to update and clarify Amendment VIII: Passed 

 

Executive Council: 

President: Samad Gillani 

Executive Secretary: Jensyn Seay 

Executive Vice President: Olivia Frazier 

Vice President for Academic Affairs: Cassidy Matwiyoff 

Vice President for Financial Affairs: Lucas Weldon

Vice President for Student Affairs: Lucy Bonhaus

Vice President for External Affairs: Walker Parsons 

Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Aubrei Grisaffe

 

Senate: 

Capstone College of Nursing: 

  • Katie Culbertson 
  • Gracie Runion 
  • Danielle Gordan 

College of Arts and Sciences: 

  • Autumn Pernell 
  • Kennedy Jones 
  • Brooke Romanowsky 
  • Sterling Robbins 
  • Jeffery Ford 
  • Charles Wicker 
  • Pharris Livingston 
  • John Michael Chandash 
  • Freddie Nelson 
  • George Cain 

College of Communication and Information Sciences: 

  • Hailey Adams 
  • Sarah Lu Priester 
  • Mia Johnston 

College of Education: 

  • Carson Champion 
  • Lily Frances Price 

College of Engineering: 

  • Bailey Berry 
  • Mia Markham 
  • Max Hawker 
  • Patrick Dolan 
  • Cade Bailey 
  • Kyle Doorhy 

College of Human Environmental Sciences: 

  • GiGi Jarres 
  • Hannon Bulger 
  • Josh McBride 

Culverhouse College of Business: 

  • Chloe Pickle 
  • Michael Dobbs 
  • Connor Forbes 
  • Margaret Wilson 
  • Carter Rawson 
  • Liza Thompson 
  • Lindsey Lett 
  • Nick De Leon 
  • Jenni Page 
  • Palin Wilkinson 
  • Jonas Scofield 
  • Dylan Siegel 

Graduate School: 

  • Reliance Chekwubechukwu Enwerem 
  • David Idowu Awoyemi 
  • Kazi Hassan Shakib 
  • Vamsi Krishna Undavalli 
  • Rebecca Rose Lutonsky 
  • Mike Egan 
  • Saketh Reddy Kontham 

School of Law: 

  • Will Breedlove 
  • Alan Crisologo 

School of Social Work: 

  • Ragan Hope Wilson 
  • Raegan NeSmith 
