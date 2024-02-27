SGA+releases+unofficial+spring+election+results

The SGA announced the results of the 2024 spring elections Tuesday night.

Voter turnout for the presidential election was 26.01%, which was slightly lower than last year’s turnout of 28.23%. Only 9,751 of 37,488 eligible voters participated in the presidential election. Presidential candidate Samad Gillani garnered over 90% of the votes for president.

This election season has seen zero election violation decisions, according to the SGA elections website; this is a dramatic decrease from last year’s elections, during which 14 violation complaints were filed. If no complaints or appeals are still pending three class days after the election, the unofficial results will be deemed final, according to the Elections Board manual.

The unofficial results are as follows:

Constitutional amendments:

C-01-23: A vote to update and clarify Articles II and III: Passed

C-01-24: A vote to update and clarify Amendments V, VI, VII, and VIII: Passed

C-02-23: A vote to update and clarify Article IV: Passed

C-02-24: A vote to update and clarify Amendments IX, X, XI, and XII: Passed

C-03-24: A vote to update and clarify Amendment VIII: Passed

Executive Council:

President: Samad Gillani

Executive Secretary: Jensyn Seay

Executive Vice President: Olivia Frazier

Vice President for Academic Affairs: Cassidy Matwiyoff

Vice President for Financial Affairs: Lucas Weldon

Vice President for Student Affairs: Lucy Bonhaus

Vice President for External Affairs: Walker Parsons

Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Aubrei Grisaffe

Senate:

Capstone College of Nursing:

Katie Culbertson

Gracie Runion

Danielle Gordan

College of Arts and Sciences:

Autumn Pernell

Kennedy Jones

Brooke Romanowsky

Sterling Robbins

Jeffery Ford

Charles Wicker

Pharris Livingston

John Michael Chandash

Freddie Nelson

George Cain

College of Communication and Information Sciences:

Hailey Adams

Sarah Lu Priester

Mia Johnston

College of Education:

Carson Champion

Lily Frances Price

College of Engineering:

Bailey Berry

Mia Markham

Max Hawker

Patrick Dolan

Cade Bailey

Kyle Doorhy

College of Human Environmental Sciences:

GiGi Jarres

Hannon Bulger

Josh McBride

Culverhouse College of Business:

Chloe Pickle

Michael Dobbs

Connor Forbes

Margaret Wilson

Carter Rawson

Liza Thompson

Lindsey Lett

Nick De Leon

Jenni Page

Palin Wilkinson

Jonas Scofield

Dylan Siegel

Graduate School:

Reliance Chekwubechukwu Enwerem

David Idowu Awoyemi

Kazi Hassan Shakib

Vamsi Krishna Undavalli

Rebecca Rose Lutonsky

Mike Egan

Saketh Reddy Kontham

School of Law:

Will Breedlove

Alan Crisologo

School of Social Work: